New
Cadbury Dairy Milk Twirl Easter Egg 241G
Product Description
- Hollow milk chocolate egg with pack of twin milk chocolate fingers and pack of twin orange flavoured milk chocolate fingers.
- BeTreatwise.net
- Get to know your treats
- Cocoa Life
- Partnering with Fairtrade Foundation
- WWW.COCOALIFE.ORG
- Show You Care. Hide It.
- Your Easter Egg has been made with Cadbury Dairy Milk
- Milk chocolate egg shell made with Cadbury Dairy Milk.
- Approximately 6 portions per hollow shell egg
- Cadbury Twirl and Cadbury Orange Twirl.
- 2 fingers per pack
- Made under licence from Cadbury UK Ltd.
By Appointment to H.M. The Queen Cocoa and Chocolate Manufacturers Cadbury UK Ltd., Bournville.
- For Someone Special
- 100% Sustainably Sourced Cocoa
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 241G
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
- May Contain: Nuts
Storage
Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.
Recycling info
Card. Recycle Foil. Recycle
Name and address
- Mondelez UK,
- PO Box 7008,
- Birmingham,
- B30 2PT.
- Mondelez Ireland,
- Malahide Road,
Return to
- We are passionate about our great quality Cadbury products. Not completely satisfied? Please contact us:
- Freephone 0800 818181 (UK only).
- Mondelez UK,
- PO Box 7008,
- Birmingham,
- B30 2PT.
- Mondelez Ireland,
- Freephone 1-800 678708
- Malahide Road,
- Coolock,
- Dublin 5.
- www.cadbury.co.uk
Net Contents
241g ℮
Each 25 g contains
- Energy
- 560kJ
-
- 134kcal
- 7%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 7.7g
- 11%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 4.4g
- 22%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 14g
- 15%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.06g
- 1%of the reference intake
-
-
-
-
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2239 kJ
- For Someone Special
- 100% Sustainably Sourced Cocoa
- Suitable for vegetarians
- 1 Large Egg
- 1 Classic Bar
- 1 Orange Bar
Information
Ingredients
Milk**, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Emulsifiers (E442, E476), Flavourings, **The equivalent of 426 ml of Fresh Liquid Milk in every 227 g of Milk Chocolate, Milk Solids 20 % minimum, actual 23 %, Cocoa Solids 20 % minimum, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
- May Contain: Nuts
Storage
- Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Per portion (25 g)
|*Reference Intakes
|Energy
|2239 kJ
|560 kJ
|8400 kJ /
|-
|536 kcal
|134 kcal
|2000 kcal
|Fat
|31 g
|7.7 g
|70 g
|of which Saturates
|18 g
|4.4 g
|20 g
|Carbohydrate
|56 g
|14 g
|260 g
|of which Sugars
|56 g
|14 g
|90 g
|Fibre
|2.1 g
|0.5 g
|-
|Protein
|7.3 g
|1.8 g
|50 g
|Salt
|0.24 g
|0.06 g
|6 g
|*% reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
Each 21.5 g contains
- Energy
- 476kJ
-
- 114kcal
- 6%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 6.3g
- 9%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 3.6g
- 18%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 12g
- 14%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.05g
- 1%of the reference intake
-
-
-
-
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2215 kJ
- For Someone Special
- 100% Sustainably Sourced Cocoa
- Suitable for vegetarians
- 1 Large Egg
- 1 Classic Bar
- 1 Orange Bar
Information
Ingredients
Milk, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Whey Powder (from Milk), Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Emulsifiers (E442, E476), Flavourings, Milk Solids 14 % minimum, Cocoa Solids 25 % minimum, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
- May Contain: Nuts
Storage
- Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Per finger (21.5 g)
|*Reference Intakes
|Energy
|2215 kJ
|476 kJ
|8400 kJ /
|-
|530 kcal
|114 kcal
|2000 kcal
|Fat
|29 g
|6.3 g
|70 g
|of which Saturates
|17 g
|3.6 g
|20 g
|Carbohydrate
|58 g
|13 g
|260 g
|of which Sugars
|58 g
|12 g
|90 g
|Fibre
|2.3 g
|0.5 g
|-
|Protein
|6.9 g
|1.5 g
|50 g
|Salt
|0.25 g
|0.05 g
|6 g
|*% reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
Each 21.5 g contains
- Energy
- 477kJ
-
- 114kcal
- 6%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 6.3g
- 9%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 3.6g
- 18%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 12g
- 14%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.05g
- 1%of the reference intake
-
-
-
-
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2217 kJ
- For Someone Special
- 100% Sustainably Sourced Cocoa
- Suitable for vegetarians
- 1 Large Egg
- 1 Classic Bar
- 1 Orange Bar
Information
Ingredients
Milk, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Whey Powder (from Milk), Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Emulsifiers (E442, E476), Flavourings, Milk Solids 14 % minimum, Cocoa Solids 25 % minimum, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
- May Contain: Nuts
Storage
- Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Per finger (21.5 g)
|*Reference Intakes
|Energy
|2217 kJ
|477 kJ
|8400 kJ /
|-
|531 kcal
|114 kcal
|2000 kcal
|Fat
|29 g
|6.3 g
|70 g
|of which Saturates
|17 g
|3.6 g
|20 g
|Carbohydrate
|58 g
|13 g
|260 g
|of which Sugars
|58 g
|12 g
|90 g
|Fibre
|2.3 g
|0.5 g
|-
|Protein
|7.0 g
|1.5 g
|50 g
|Salt
|0.25 g
|0.05 g
|6 g
|*% reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2023
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.