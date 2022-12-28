Sosu Amoy Korean Bibimbap Rice Meal Kit 237G
Product Description
- Korean style meal kit with individual sachets of gochujang cooking paste, Korean BBQ cooking sauce, Korean BBQ seasoning and sticky rice.
- Korean inspired meal kit with rice, cooking sauce, cooking paste and seasonings
- 2 servings
- 15 minutes
- 4 easy steps
- A trip to Asia in 15 minutes.
- Bibimbap is a translation of 'mixed rice', meaning different elements are combined to create new levels of flavour. In this Sosu Bibimbap Meal Kit, the Korean BBQ Seasoning delivers a smoky flavour, balanced by sweet and savoury Korean BBQ sauce. The gochujang red chilli paste offers a spicy undertone to the dish.
- Amoy is a trademark of Amoy Food Limited, Hong Kong, China and used under license.
- Chilli rating: 2/3
- Korean Inspired
- No Artificial Flavours, Colours or Preservatives
- Vegan Friendly
- Pack size: 237G
Information
Ingredients
Sticky Rice: Medium Grain Rice, KBBQ Cooking Sauce: Water, Sugar, Molasses (10%), Spirit Vinegar, Tamari Soy Sauce (5%, Soybean, Water, Salt), Spring Onion (4%), Onion Puree, Apple Cider Vinegar, Tomato Puree, Ginger Puree (3%), Cornflour, Caramelised Sugar, Mushroom Extract, Sesame Oil, Garlic Puree, Ground Ginger, Chives, Black Pepper, Natural Flavouring, Yeast Extract, Gochujang Paste: Glucose Syrup, Water, White Miso (10%, Water, Soybean, Rice, Salt), Chilli Powder (8%), Rice Vinegar (Water, Rice), Onion Powder, Salt, Garlic Powder, KBBQ Seasoning: Garlic (28%), Chilli Flakes (22%), Sugar, Sea Salt, Black Pepper (8%), Chilli (7%), Smoked Paprika (3%), Sunflower Oil
Allergy Information
- Contains: Sesame, Soya
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.
Preparation and Usage
- Just add:
- Protein
- 300g Sirloin steak, sliced / Plant-based protein of choice
- Vegetables
- 1 onion, sliced
- 1 carrot, grated
- Baby spinach
- 2 eggs, fried (optional)
- See full recipe inside the meal kit
- Ready in 4 Easy Steps
- 01 Boil Rice
- In a medium saucepan, add the Sosu Sticky Rice and 250ml water, bring to a boil, cover and turn to a low heat for 12 mins (by this time the water will have absorbed and the rice will be sticky and soft). Keep in the pan with the lid on until ready to serve.
- 02 Season Protein
- In a bowl, mix the sliced steak with 1 tbsp oil and the Sosu Korean BBQ Seasoning.
- 03 Stir-Fry with Sauce
- Heat a large non-stick frying pan/wok over a medium/high heat, add the seasoned steak, sliced onion and the Sosu Gochujang Paste and fry for 3 mins.
- Lower the heat, add the grated carrot and spinach and the Sosu KBBQ Sauce and stir-fry for 1 min.
- 04 Serve and Enjoy!
- Divide the rice between two bowls and top with the K-BBQ steak and vegetables. Add a fried egg, if desired.
- All cooking appliances vary, these instructions are a guide.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Distributor address
- H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd.,
- London,
- SE1 9SG.
- H.J. Heinz Company (Ireland) Ltd.,
- Avoca Court,
- Blackrock,
Return to
- H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd., London, SE1 9SG.
Net Contents
237g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g as sold
|Per serving when made according to recipe on pack
|Energy
|1172 kJ
|2386 kJ
|-
|276 kcal
|564 kcal
|Fat
|1.5g
|8.4g
|- of which saturates
|0.3g
|3.0g
|Carbohydrate
|60.0g
|79.0g
|- of which sugars
|13.0g
|23.0g
|Fibre
|2.7g
|6.2g
|Protein
|4.4g
|40.0g
|Salt
|1.5g
|2.0g
|-
|-
