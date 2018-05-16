We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

The Delicious Dessert Company Mummified Eclairs 2 Pack

The Delicious Dessert Company Mummified Eclairs 2 Pack

One eclair contains:

Energy
1027kJ
246kcal
12%of the reference intake
Fat
14.5g

high

21%of the reference intake
Saturates
6.0g

high

30%of the reference intake
Sugars
17.2g

high

19%of the reference intake
Salt
0.10g

low

2%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g

Product Description

  • 2 Choux pastry éclairs filled with chocolate mousse, topped with chocolate fondant, and decorated with white chocolate lacing.
  • Choux pastry filled with rich chocolate mousse encased with a frighteningly good white chocolate lacing.
  • Suitable for Vegetarians

Information

Ingredients

Skimmed Milk, Sugar, Pasteurised Egg, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Double Cream (Milk) (7%), Vegetable Oils (Rapeseed, Palm), Milk Chocolate (6%) (Sugar, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Flavouring), Dark Chocolate (6%) (Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Flavouring), Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Dried Glucose Syrup, Emulsifiers (Lactic Acid Esters of Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Soya Lecithin), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Stabiliser (Pectins), Milk Proteins, Whey Protein (Milk), Flavouring

Allergy Information

  • Also, may contain Peanuts and Nuts. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Not suitable for home freezing.

Number of uses

Contains 2 portions

Recycling info

Carton. Recycle

Name and address

  • The Delicious Dessert Company,
  • c/o Bakkavor Desserts,
  • Jessop Way,
  • Newark,
  • Nottinghamshire,
  • NG24 2ER,

Return to

  • The Delicious Dessert Company,
  • c/o Bakkavor Desserts,
  • Jessop Way,
  • Newark,
  • Nottinghamshire,
  • NG24 2ER,
  • UK.
  • www.thedeliciousdessertcompany.com
  • info@thedeliciousdessertcompany.com

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Eclair
Energy kJ1389kJ1027kJ
Energy kcal333kcal246kcal
Fat19.6g14.5g
Carbohydrates32.2g23.8g
of which sugars23.2g17.2g
Fibre1.1g0.8g
Protein6.3g4.7g
Salt0.13g0.10g
Contains 2 portions--
