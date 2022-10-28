Pukka Vegan Smoky Cheddar Flavour & Onion Bakes 2 Pack 278G
Product Description
- Smoky cheddar alternative sauce with diced onion and potato, encased in light puff pastry.
- FSC - FSC® Mix, Supporting responsible forestry, FSC® C011534, www.fsc.org
- Bakes in Under 30 Mins
- Tasty, Rich & full of Flavour
- Applewood Vegan
- Vegetarian Society Approved - Vegan
- Pack size: 278G
Information
Ingredients
Water, Pastry Fat (contains: Palm Oil, Water, Salt, Emulsifier: Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Wheat Flour (contains: Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamine), Applewood® Smoky Cheese Alternative (6%) (contains: Water, Coconut Oil, Potato Starch, Modified Maize Starch, Yeast Extract, Reduced Sodium Salt, Natural Flavouring, Thickener: Carrageenan; Calcium Phosphate, Smoke Flavouring, Calcium Chloride, Colour: Carotenes; Paprika, Vitamin B12), Vegan Cream Alternative (contains: Water, Palm Fat, Rapeseed Oil, Sugar, Lentil Protein, Modified Corn Starch, Emulsifiers: Sucrose Esters of Fatty Acids; Mono-and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids; Sunflower Lecithin; Natural Flavours, Salt, Stabilisers: Guar & Locust Bean Gum; Colour: Carotenes), Onion (5%), Potato (5%), Flavour Enhancer: Monosodium Glutamate, Dehydrated Potato, Modified Maize Starch, Vegan Cheese Flavour Paste, Salt (0.5%), Dextrin, Mustard Powder, Stabiliser: Hydroxypropyl Methyl Cellulose, Dextrose, White Pepper
Allergy Information
- May also contain (traces of): Celery, Eggs, Milk, Soya, Sulphite. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store below -18°CBest before: see side of box. Do not refreeze after thawing.
Cooking Instructions
Oven cook
Instructions: Pre-heated fan assisted/gas oven. Cook from frozen.
Remove bake from packaging. Place on a baking tray, on the middle shelf, in a pre-heated fan assisted/ gas oven and cook for 26-28 minutes at 200°C/ Gas Mark 7.
These are only guidelines as appliances may vary.
Adjust baking times according to your particular oven (conventional ovens may take longer than fan assisted).
Always check that food is piping hot throughout before serving. Do not reheat.
Produce of
Produced in the UK
Recycling info
Carton. Recyclable
Name and address
- Produced for:
- Pukka Pies Ltd,
- The Halfcroft,
- Syston,
- Leicester,
- LE7 1LD.
Return to
- Pukka Pies Ltd,
- The Halfcroft,
- Syston,
- Leicester,
- LE7 1LD.
- www.pukkapies.co.uk
- For European customers please contact:
- 38 Upper Mount Street,
- Dublin 2,
- D02 PR89.
Net Contents
278g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Amount per 100g
|Amount per Bake
|Energy
|1195kj/287kcal
|1496kj/287kcal
|Fat
|18.6g
|23.3g
|of which Saturates
|9.5g
|11.8g
|Carbohydrates
|24.1g
|30.2g
|of which Sugars
|2.2g
|2.7g
|Fibre
|2.6g
|3.2g
|Protein
|4.5g
|5.6g
|Salt
|0.66g
|0.82g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2022
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.