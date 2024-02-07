We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tango Apple Sugar Free 24 X 330Ml

£9.50

£0.12/100ml

Vegan
Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

Per 330ml:
Energy
56kJ
13kcal
1%of the reference intake
Fat
0g

low

0%of the reference intake
Saturates
0g

low

0%of the reference intake
Sugars
0g

low

0%of the reference intake
Salt
0.17g

low

3%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 17kJ/4kcal

Carbonated Sugar Free Apple Soft Drink with Sweeteners.
Tango and the Tango device are registered trade marks of Britvic Soft Drinks Ltd.
Sugar FreeNo artificial colours or flavoursSuitable for vegetarians and vegansVegetarian Society Approved - Vegan
Pack size: 7.92L
Sugar Free

Ingredients

Carbonated Water, Apple Juice from Concentrate (4%), Natural Apple Flavouring, Acid (Malic Acid), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Sweeteners (Sucralose, Acesulfame K), Natural Colour (Plain Caramel), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid)

Number of uses

Pack contains 24 servings of 330ml

Net Contents

24 x 330ml ℮

Additives

Free From Artificial ColoursFree From Artificial FlavoursContains Sweeteners

