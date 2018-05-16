We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Peperami Tikka Chicken Bites 50G

Peperami Tikka Chicken Bites 50G
£1.00
£2.00/100g

Per 50g bag:

Energy
421kJ
101kcal
5%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 843kJ

Product Description

  • Cooked, chopped and shaped chicken in a smoky tikka style glaze.
  • www.peperami.tv
  • 30% Less Salt*
  • *vs. average salt value of previous recipe
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Peperami is a registered trademark.
  • High in Protein
  • Oven Baked
  • 101Kcal Per Pack
  • Pack size: 50G
  • High in Protein

Information

Ingredients

Chicken (92%), Pea Fibre, Spices, Potato Starch, Sugar, Preservative (Sodium Lactate), Pea Starch, Potassium Salt, Garlic Powder, Maltodextrin, Cornflour, Yeast Extract, Dried Glucose Syrup, Salt, Stabilisers (Pentasodium Triphosphate, Tetrapotassium Diphosphate), Tapioca Starch, Thickener (Carrageenan), Onion Powder, Flavourings, Herbs, Red Bell Pepper Powder, Colour (Paprika Extract), Sunflower Oil, Coconut Oil, Spice Extracts

Storage

Keep refrigerated <5°C. Once opened, consume immediately. Not suitable for home freezing.

Warnings

  • Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Pack. Don't Recycle

Name and address

  • Peperami Snacks,
  • 24 Old Queen Street,
  • London,
  • SW1H 9HP,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Questions / comments?
  • Please email to feedback@peperami.com or write to
  • Peperami Snacks,
  • 24 Old Queen Street,
  • London,
  • SW1H 9HP,
  • UK.

Net Contents

50g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 50g bag%* per 50g bag
Energy843kJ421kJ5%
-202kcal101kcal
Fat11g5.3g8%
Of which Saturates2.6g1.3g7%
Carbohydrate8.2g4.1g2%
Of which Sugars1.2g0.6g1%
Protein17g8.6g17%
Salt1.4g0.71g12%
* of Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---

Safety information

Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

