Tesco Finest Vegetable Moussaka 800G

£6.00
£7.50/kg

1/2 of a pack

Energy
1638kJ
392kcal
20%of the reference intake
Fat
18.6g

medium

27%of the reference intake
Saturates
5.8g

medium

29%of the reference intake
Sugars
11.7g

low

13%of the reference intake
Salt
1.86g

high

31%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 449kJ / 107kcal

Product Description

  • Layers of lentil and courgette ragu, aubergine and potato topped with béchamel sauce and a ciabatta style crumb.
  • Layered with slices of aubergine, potato and a creamy béchamel sauce with Emmental cheese. The dish is topped with a smoky paprika, Pecorino and ciabatta style crumb.
  • Rich lentil and courgette ragu, layered with sliced aubergine, potatoes and creamy béchamel sauce, topped with a Pecorino and paprika crumb.
  • Pack size: 800G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Whole Milk, Aubergine (14%), Potato, Water, Tomato, Courgette (3.5%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Red Wine, Rapeseed Oil, Onion, Carrot, Tomato Juice, Double Cream (Milk), Cornflour, Tomato Purée, Green Lentils, Pecorino Full Fat Hard Cheese (Milk), Celery, Pearl Barley, Sugar, Garlic Purée, Salt, Yeast Extract, Flavouring, Sundried Tomatoes, Smoked Paprika, Emmental Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk), Gelling Agent (Amidated Pectin), Mushroom Powder, Oregano, Sunflower Oil, Parsley, Mint, Black Pepper, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Nutmeg, Cinnamon, Garlic Powder, Oregano Powder, Basil, Yeast.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 190°C/ Fan 170°C/ Gas 5 45 minutes Remove outer sleeve and film lid. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave heating.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

800g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a pack (365g**)
Energy449kJ / 107kcal1638kJ / 392kcal
Fat5.1g18.6g
Saturates1.6g5.8g
Carbohydrate12.0g43.8g
Sugars3.2g11.7g
Fibre1.9g6.9g
Protein2.4g8.8g
Salt0.51g1.86g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When heated according to instructions.--
** When heated according to instructions 800g typically weighs 730g.--
