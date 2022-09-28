Tesco Finest Vegetable Moussaka 800G
1/2 of a pack
- Energy
- 1638kJ
-
- 392kcal
- 20%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 18.6g
- 27%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 5.8g
- 29%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 11.7g
- 13%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 1.86g
- 31%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 449kJ / 107kcal
Product Description
- Layers of lentil and courgette ragu, aubergine and potato topped with béchamel sauce and a ciabatta style crumb.
- Layered with slices of aubergine, potato and a creamy béchamel sauce with Emmental cheese. The dish is topped with a smoky paprika, Pecorino and ciabatta style crumb.
- Rich lentil and courgette ragu, layered with sliced aubergine, potatoes and creamy béchamel sauce, topped with a Pecorino and paprika crumb.
- Pack size: 800G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Whole Milk, Aubergine (14%), Potato, Water, Tomato, Courgette (3.5%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Red Wine, Rapeseed Oil, Onion, Carrot, Tomato Juice, Double Cream (Milk), Cornflour, Tomato Purée, Green Lentils, Pecorino Full Fat Hard Cheese (Milk), Celery, Pearl Barley, Sugar, Garlic Purée, Salt, Yeast Extract, Flavouring, Sundried Tomatoes, Smoked Paprika, Emmental Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk), Gelling Agent (Amidated Pectin), Mushroom Powder, Oregano, Sunflower Oil, Parsley, Mint, Black Pepper, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Nutmeg, Cinnamon, Garlic Powder, Oregano Powder, Basil, Yeast.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 190°C/ Fan 170°C/ Gas 5 45 minutes Remove outer sleeve and film lid. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave heating.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Recycling info
Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket
Net Contents
800g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/2 of a pack (365g**)
|Energy
|449kJ / 107kcal
|1638kJ / 392kcal
|Fat
|5.1g
|18.6g
|Saturates
|1.6g
|5.8g
|Carbohydrate
|12.0g
|43.8g
|Sugars
|3.2g
|11.7g
|Fibre
|1.9g
|6.9g
|Protein
|2.4g
|8.8g
|Salt
|0.51g
|1.86g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When heated according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When heated according to instructions 800g typically weighs 730g.
|-
|-
