Tesco Finest Oat Boule

A delicious breakfast style bread with honey for a natural touch of sweetness & topped with a sprinkling of flaked oats. Developed by experts, this delicious loaf is a source of fibre so it can be enjoyed as part of a balanced diet. Eat today to enjoy at its best or to keep for a little longer, try freezing or refreshing by sprinkling with water and gently warming in the oven.

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Oat Flakes (8%), Honey (3.5%), Salt, Yeast, Oat Protein, Oat Fibre, Wheat Gluten, Semolina (Wheat), Maize, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).

Allergy Information

Contains oats and wheat. This bakery product may also contain peanuts, nuts, milk, sesame, egg, soya and other allergens.

Number of uses

5 Servings

Net Contents

460g