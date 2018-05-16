The Meatless Farm Plant Based Mince 350g

83g provides (as sold)
- Energy
- 982kJ
-
- 235kcal
- -%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g As Sold
Product Description
- Meat free mince
- Holy cow! Our Plant-Based Mince is a great swap for beef mince in all your family favourite recipes like chilli, Bolognese, and lasagne.
- It's easy to eat less meat, but still get that meaty kick with our NEW and improved delicious Plant-Based Mince. No bull. Our 100% plant-based mince looks, cooks, and tastes like beef mince, so slipping it into all your favourite recipes is simple - or try our meatless mince recipes and find a new favourite.
- Now with a new and improved recipe using our signature mix of pea, rice and soya protein, our vegan mince is packed full of taste and texture. We've also reduced the saturated fat and increased the protein. Mooovellous!
- Make it Meatless
- Change Tastes Great
- Here at Meatless Farm we have created a delicious plant-based alternatives with great taste and texture!
- Copyright © 2020 The Meatless Farm Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
- Lovingly made from plants
- High in Protein
- Gluten-free
- Suitable for freezing
- 100% vegan
- Pack size: 350G
- High in Protein
Information
Ingredients
Water, Soya Protein (31%), Rapeseed Oil, Vegetable Concentrates (Beetroot, Caramelised Carrot, Carrot), Preservative (E326), Potato Starch, Thickener (E461), Natural Flavouring, Rice Protein, Yeast Extract, Salt, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin)
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
For use by, see top of pack. Keep refrigerated, once opened consume within 24 hours and do not exceed the use by date. Suitable for freezing. Freeze on day of purchase and use within 1 month. Once defrosted (in a refrigerator) use within 24 hours. Do not re-freeze.
Cooking Instructions
Shallow Fry
Instructions: Guidelines only, appliances may vary. Ensure product is piping hot before serving. Remove all packaging.
Heat some oil in a non-stick pan on medium high heat, gently flake the mince into the pan and don't touch for one minute. Continue cooking for 12-15 minutes on medium heat, stirring regularly until browned. Add more oil if desired.
Finish preparing your favourite dish as required, serve, and enjoy!
Produce of
Made in UK
Number of uses
4 Servings
Recycling info
Film. Not Recyclable Sleeve. Recyclable Tray. Recyclable
Name and address
- The Meatless Farm Co.,
- Graphical House,
- 2 Wharf Street,
- Leeds,
- LS2 7EQ,
- United Kingdom.
Return to
- The Meatless Farm Co.,
- Graphical House,
- 2 Wharf Street,
- Leeds,
- LS2 7EQ,
- United Kingdom.
- info@meatlessfarm.com
- meatlessfarm.com
Net Contents
350g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g As Sold
|Energy (kJ)
|982
|Energy (kcal)
|235
|Fat
|10.6g
|of which saturates
|0.8g
|Carbohydrate
|6.5g
|of which sugars
|0.7g
|Fibre
|5.4g
|Protein
|25.7g
|Salt
|0.92g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2022
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.