Reese's Peanut Butter Easter Selection Box 272G
Product Description
- Peanut Butter Crème Egg - Milk chocolate (63.5%) with peanut butter creme center (36.5%) White Peanut Butter Eggs King Size - White chocolate flavour candy (40%) with peanut butter crème center (60%) Peanut Butter Egg - Milk Chocolate (63.5%) with peanut butter creme center (36.5%)
- Please retain outer packaging as it contains all relevant labelling information that may not appear on individual packs or may be presented differently on the inner packs.
- 8 Peanuts Butter Eggs Inside
- Box contains 4 full size Easter egg bars and 2 full size peanut butter creme eggs
- Pack size: 272G
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk, Peanuts, Soya
Storage
To keep this product in perfect condition store in a cool dry place (13°C-18°C) and consume before the date given.
Produce of
Manufactured in the United States of America. Packed in the UK
Recycling info
Board. Recycle Foil. Recycle
Name and address
- Manufactured by:
- The Hershey Company,
- 19 East Chocolate Avenue,
- Hershey,
- PA 17033-0815,
- USA.
Importer address
- Euro Food Brands Ltd,
- Kimbell Mews,
- Boughton,
- Northampton,
- NN2 8XB,
- UK.
Return to
- Euro Food Brands Ltd,
- Kimbell Mews,
- Boughton,
- Northampton,
- NN2 8XB,
- UK.
- Questions or comments? www.askhershey.com
Net Contents
272g ℮
Information
Ingredients
Peanuts, Sugar*, Vegetable Oils (Palm, Shea, Sunflower, Palm Kernel, & Safflower in varying proportions), Dextrose, Skimmed Milk Powder, Corn Syrup Solids*, Lactose (Milk), Salt, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin*, E476), Flavouring, Antioxidant: E319, *Produced from Genetically Modified Sugar Beets, Corn and Soy Beans
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk, Peanuts, Soya
Storage
- To keep this product in perfect condition store in a cool dry place (13°C-18°C) and consume before the date given.
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy
|2266 kJ / 542 kcal
|Fat
|31g
|Of which Saturates
|10g
|Carbohydrate
|53g
|Of which Sugars
|45g
|Protein
|12g
|Salt
|0.96g
