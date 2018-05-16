We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Reese's Peanut Butter Easter Selection Box 272G

Reese's Peanut Butter Easter Selection Box 272G
£4.00
£1.47/100g

Product Description

  • Peanut Butter Crème Egg - Milk chocolate (63.5%) with peanut butter creme center (36.5%) White Peanut Butter Eggs King Size - White chocolate flavour candy (40%) with peanut butter crème center (60%) Peanut Butter Egg - Milk Chocolate (63.5%) with peanut butter creme center (36.5%)
  • Please retain outer packaging as it contains all relevant labelling information that may not appear on individual packs or may be presented differently on the inner packs.
  • 8 Peanuts Butter Eggs Inside
  • Box contains 4 full size Easter egg bars and 2 full size peanut butter creme eggs
  • Pack size: 272G

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk, Peanuts, Soya

Storage

To keep this product in perfect condition store in a cool dry place (13°C-18°C) and consume before the date given.

Produce of

Manufactured in the United States of America. Packed in the UK

Recycling info

Board. Recycle Foil. Recycle

Name and address

  • Manufactured by:
  • The Hershey Company,
  • 19 East Chocolate Avenue,
  • Hershey,
  • PA 17033-0815,
  • USA.

Importer address

  • Euro Food Brands Ltd,
  • Kimbell Mews,
  • Boughton,
  • Northampton,
  • NN2 8XB,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Euro Food Brands Ltd,
  • Kimbell Mews,
  • Boughton,
  • Northampton,
  • NN2 8XB,
  • UK.
  • Questions or comments? www.askhershey.com

Net Contents

272g ℮

