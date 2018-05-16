We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Shortcrust Pastry 425G

Tesco Shortcrust Pastry 425G
£1.30
£NaN/null

1/6 of a pack

Energy
1170kJ
280kcal
14%of the reference intake
Fat
15.3g

high

22%of the reference intake
Saturates
5.8g

high

29%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.8g

low

1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.26g

medium

4%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2053kJ / 491kcal

Product Description

  • Shortcrust pastry.
  • Savoury & Crumbly. Mixed gently for a classic short pastry.
  • Pack size: 425G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Palm Oil, Water, Rapeseed Oil, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Salt, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Inactive Dried Yeast, Flavouring, Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Colour (Beta-Carotene), Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Legal information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the refrigerator, or for 2 hours at room temperature. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use within 3 days and by use by date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 10-15 mins Remove from refrigerator 30 minutes before use. Roll out on a lightly floured surface and cut out as required. If baking blind prick all over with a fork. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 10-15 minutes or as stated in your recipe.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove all packaging.
  • All appliances vary these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Warnings

  Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Recycling info

Film. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

425g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/6 of a pack (57g**)
Energy2053kJ / 491kcal1170kJ / 280kcal
Fat26.9g15.3g
Saturates10.1g5.8g
Carbohydrate53.3g30.4g
Sugars1.4g0.8g
Fibre2.4g1.4g
Protein7.8g4.4g
Salt0.46g0.26g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--
** When cooked according to instructions 425g typically weighs 343g.--

Safety information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

