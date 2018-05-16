New
Hilltop Premium Manuka Honey 250+ Mgo 225G
Product Description
- Hilltop Premium Manuka Honey 250+ MGO 225g
- Farmed, tested and harvested in New Zealand, Hilltop's Manuka has a rich, strong, earthy flavour & is perfect to enjoy straight from the jar.
- Honey of New Zealand
- Fully Traceable
- 100% Authentic
- Light in Flavour
- 100% Pure and natural
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Kosher - KLBD
- Pack size: 225G
Information
Storage
Store at room ternperature.
Preparation and Usage
- Crystallisation may naturally occur. If this happens, place the jar in warm water.
Number of uses
Approx 15 servings
Warnings
- CAUTION: Unsuitable for infants under 12 months.
Name and address
- Hilltop Honey Ltd,
- UK: Newtown,
- Powys,
- SY16 1DZ.
- Ireland: Office 128,
- 3 Lombard Street East,
Return to
- Hilltop Honey Ltd,
- UK: Newtown,
- Powys,
- SY16 1DZ.
- Ireland: Office 128,
- 3 Lombard Street East,
- Dublin 2,
- D02 HC78.
- info@lovehilltop.com
- lovehilltop.com
Lower age limit
12 Months
Net Contents
225g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g:
|Energy
|1306kJ/307kcal
|Fat
|<0.5g
|of which saturates
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|76g
|of which sugars
|76g
|Fibre
|<0.5g
|Protein
|<0.5g
|Salt
|0.03g
Safety information
CAUTION: Unsuitable for infants under 12 months.
