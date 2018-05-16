We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

New

Tesco Puff Pastry Block 425g

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco Puff Pastry Block 425g
£1.30
£NaN/null

1/6 of the pack

Energy
890kJ
213kcal
11%of the reference intake
Fat
12.6g

high

18%of the reference intake
Saturates
6.6g

high

33%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.3g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.07g

low

1%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1561kJ / 374kcal

Product Description

  • Tesco puff pastry block.
  • Puff Pastry Block
  • Light & Flaky
  • Pack size: 425G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Margarine [Palm Oil, Water, Salt], Preservative (Potassium Sorbate).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 3 days and by ‘use by’ date shown. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: Oven 220˚C/ Fan 200˚C/ Gas 7. Time 10-15 mins Pre-heat oven to required temperature. Remove from fridge 10-15 mins before use and leave at room temperature. Remove all packaging. Lightly dust with flour and roll out to required size. Place on a baking tray in the centre of the oven. Cook for 10-15 mins, or for the time stated in your recipe.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: Not suitable to cook from frozen

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking

Microwave from frozen

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking

Hob
Instructions: Not suitable

Barbeque
Instructions: Not suitable for barbeque cooking

Grill
Instructions: Not suitable for the grill

Shallow Fry
Instructions: Not suitable for frying

Deep Fry
Instructions: Not suitable for deep fry

Stir Fry
Instructions: Not suitable for stir fry

Steam
Instructions: Not suitable

Poach
Instructions: Not suitable

Preparation and Usage

  • Follow the preparation guidelines above

Number of uses

6 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Do not eat raw..

Recycling info

Film. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

425g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/6 of the pack (57g)
Energy1561kJ / 374kcal890kJ / 213kcal
Fat22.1g12.6g
Saturates11.6g6.6g
Carbohydrate38.6g22.0g
Sugars0.6g0.3g
Fibre0.9g0.5g
Protein4.7g2.7g
Salt0.13g0.07g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--
** When cooked according to instructions 425g typically weighs 345g.--

Safety information

Caution: Do not eat raw..

View all Baking & Cooking

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Basket

£0.00 Guide price
Checkout

Empty Basket

Products you add to your basket will appear here