Tesco Puff Pastry Block 425g
1/6 of the pack
- Energy
- 890kJ
-
- 213kcal
- 11%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 12.6g
- 18%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 6.6g
- 33%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 0.3g
- <1%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.07g
- 1%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1561kJ / 374kcal
Product Description
- Tesco puff pastry block.
- Puff Pastry Block
- Light & Flaky
- Pack size: 425G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Margarine [Palm Oil, Water, Salt], Preservative (Potassium Sorbate).
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 3 days and by ‘use by’ date shown. Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: Oven 220˚C/ Fan 200˚C/ Gas 7. Time 10-15 mins Pre-heat oven to required temperature. Remove from fridge 10-15 mins before use and leave at room temperature. Remove all packaging. Lightly dust with flour and roll out to required size. Place on a baking tray in the centre of the oven. Cook for 10-15 mins, or for the time stated in your recipe.
Oven from frozen
Instructions: Not suitable to cook from frozen
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking
Microwave from frozen
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking
Hob
Instructions: Not suitable
Barbeque
Instructions: Not suitable for barbeque cooking
Grill
Instructions: Not suitable for the grill
Shallow Fry
Instructions: Not suitable for frying
Deep Fry
Instructions: Not suitable for deep fry
Stir Fry
Instructions: Not suitable for stir fry
Steam
Instructions: Not suitable
Poach
Instructions: Not suitable
Preparation and Usage
Follow the preparation guidelines above
Number of uses
6 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: Do not eat raw..
Recycling info
Film. Recycle at large supermarket
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
425g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/6 of the pack (57g)
|Energy
|1561kJ / 374kcal
|890kJ / 213kcal
|Fat
|22.1g
|12.6g
|Saturates
|11.6g
|6.6g
|Carbohydrate
|38.6g
|22.0g
|Sugars
|0.6g
|0.3g
|Fibre
|0.9g
|0.5g
|Protein
|4.7g
|2.7g
|Salt
|0.13g
|0.07g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 425g typically weighs 345g.
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: Do not eat raw..
