Aquafresh Milk Teeth Toothbrush 0-2 Years

Perfect for little mouths
A AQUAFRESH Customer
Been a long term fan of these toothbrushes for my children. This brush is great fro little ones as the brush is shaped in a way that surrounds the whole tooth making brushing their teeth that little easier as it gets all the places you need to get to. As they get bigger the handle is a good length too!
Perfect for my 1 year old
A AQUAFRESH Customer
As a parent it's hard to find the perfect toothpaste for you child especially as they are so picky! My little boy likes this one which is a win win situation for me as he was a bit sceptical about brushing his teeth before but seems to enjoy this one (and the flavour) would recommend to any other parent!
Great toothbrush
A AQUAFRESH Customer
As a parent toothbrushing can always be a struggle. Since buying this toothbrush my youngest son has been more willing to brush his teeth and i'm confident that his teeth are clean. This is only brand we use.
My daughter loves it
A AQUAFRESH Customer
My daughter is the worst for brushing her teeth, she likes to play with the tooth brush instead of brushing her teeth. She loves this brush and a winner that she brushes her teeth with it too
Aquafresh milk teeth toothbrush
A AQUAFRESH Customer
Not a bad little toothbrush if I'm being honest. The toothbrush itself is very colourful and appealing to the eye. The bristles on the brush are soft with rubber bristles aswell which is brilliant for massaging gums. It's not too big either its perfectly sized for little gums and teeth.
My daughter loved this
A AQUAFRESH Customer
My daughter loved this and she is really happy with this toothbrush and uses it and finds it better as she is getting ne teeth
Fantastic toothbrush!
A AQUAFRESH Customer
My little boy absolute loves this toothbrush, it's nice and bright and the bristles are really soft on his teeth compared to other brushes we have used in the past.
Cute toothbrush
A AQUAFRESH Customer
When I read about the octopus design I honestly didn't know what to expect. From the size of the packaging I still wasn't sure what to expect. I was disappointed. It honestly seems a slightly pointless design. My little one struggled holding it and wasn't interested one bit. Too much packaging for what it is. Overall the toothbrush worked as it should so I'm happy about that.
Perfect
A AQUAFRESH Customer
I got this toothbrush for my baby who is currently 6 months, he's just cut his first tooth and this toothbrush is so gentle on the gums, my baby wasn't bothered about it at all, easy grip and great for chewing on if your child refuses to give it back, the bristles are in strong and haven't noticed any fall out yet so no risk of choking. I recommend this toothbrush for every child under 2 years.
Gentle milk teeth tooth brush
A AQUAFRESH Customer
A lovely gentle tooth brush a perfect size for little hands and cute detailing on design. The head is perfect mini size for little milk teeth. Good quality and perfect for purpose - the only thing for me was the octopus on handle could be more recognisable and fun sadly he's a bit lost.