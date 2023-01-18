We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Aquafresh Milk Teeth Toothbrush 0-2 Years

4.8(40)Write a review
image 1 of Aquafresh Milk Teeth Toothbrush 0-2 Years

This product's currently out of stock

Rest of shelf

This product's currently out of stock

Product Description

  • Aquafresh Milk Teeth 0-2 Years Soft Bristles Toothbrush
  • Babies’ mouths are incredibly sensitive, which is why it is important to provide them with a tailored toothbrushing experience. Start using the Aquafresh Milk Teeth toothbrush as soon as your baby’s first tooth emerges. There are several reasons why your baby’s first teeth need special care. Milk teeth are not just practice teeth. They hold spaces for your child’s first adult teeth waiting in the gums. By taking good care of them, you help their big teeth come through straight, healthy and strong. Their enamel can be up to 50% thinner than adult teeth and therefore more vulnerable to damage caused by sugar acid attacks. The Aquafresh Milk Teeth toothbrush was specially designed by dental experts for children between 0 and 2 years to help clean all surfaces of those precious first teeth. The special toothbrush head has multi-angled, gum-friendly, soft bristles that reach all around the individual baby tooth. The rubber cushioning on the back of the brush helps to protect tender gums. The flexible neck bends to help absorb excess pressure from brushing and the non-slip handle provides grip for better control, as you brush your baby's teeth. In addition, the Milk Teeth toothbrush incorporates an appealing handle design in bright colours (pink, blue, purple and green), and a coloured area in the toothbrush head, which indicates how much toothpaste should be used for brushing.
  • 1. The Aquafresh Milk Teeth toothbrush was specially designed by dental experts for children between 0 and 2 years to help clean all surfaces of those precious first teeth.
  • 2. The special toothbrush head has multi-angled, gum-friendly, soft bristles that reach all around the individual baby tooth.
  • 3. The rubber cushioning on the back of the brush helps to protect tender gums.
  • 4. The flexible neck bends to help absorb excess pressure from brushing and the non-slip handle provides grip for better control, as you brush your baby's teeth.
  • 5. Milk Teeth toothbrush incorporates an appealing handle design in bright colours (pink, blue, purple and green), and a coloured area in the toothbrush head, which indicates how much toothpaste should be used for brushing.

Information

Ingredients

Pack is made from responsibly sourced board and the window is made from a special plastic-free film (regenerated cellulose).

Storage

N/A

Preparation and Usage

  • Start using as soon as your baby's first tooth emerges. It is recommended that toothbrushes are replaced every 3 months.

Warnings

  • Abusive/excessive bending may break the neck of the toothbrush. Children under 6 years should be supervised during brushing. Do not allow bristles or toothbrush to be chewed. It is recommended that toothbrushes are replaced every 3 months.

Name and address

  • Haleon, Building 5, First Floor the Heights Weybridge Surrey KT13 0NY

Return to

  • Haleon, Building 5, First Floor the Heights Weybridge Surrey KT13 0NY

Net Contents

1 x Pieces

Safety information

Abusive/excessive bending may break the neck of the toothbrush. Children under 6 years should be supervised during brushing. Do not allow bristles or toothbrush to be chewed. It is recommended that toothbrushes are replaced every 3 months.

View all Toothpaste & Toothbrush

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

40 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Perfect for little mouths

5 stars

A AQUAFRESH Customer

Been a long term fan of these toothbrushes for my children. This brush is great fro little ones as the brush is shaped in a way that surrounds the whole tooth making brushing their teeth that little easier as it gets all the places you need to get to. As they get bigger the handle is a good length too!

Perfect for my 1 year old

5 stars

A AQUAFRESH Customer

As a parent it's hard to find the perfect toothpaste for you child especially as they are so picky! My little boy likes this one which is a win win situation for me as he was a bit sceptical about brushing his teeth before but seems to enjoy this one (and the flavour) would recommend to any other parent!

Great toothbrush

5 stars

A AQUAFRESH Customer

As a parent toothbrushing can always be a struggle. Since buying this toothbrush my youngest son has been more willing to brush his teeth and i'm confident that his teeth are clean. This is only brand we use.

My daughter loves it

5 stars

A AQUAFRESH Customer

My daughter is the worst for brushing her teeth, she likes to play with the tooth brush instead of brushing her teeth. She loves this brush and a winner that she brushes her teeth with it too

Aquafresh milk teeth toothbrush

5 stars

A AQUAFRESH Customer

Not a bad little toothbrush if I'm being honest. The toothbrush itself is very colourful and appealing to the eye. The bristles on the brush are soft with rubber bristles aswell which is brilliant for massaging gums. It's not too big either its perfectly sized for little gums and teeth.

My daughter loved this

5 stars

A AQUAFRESH Customer

My daughter loved this and she is really happy with this toothbrush and uses it and finds it better as she is getting ne teeth

Fantastic toothbrush!

5 stars

A AQUAFRESH Customer

My little boy absolute loves this toothbrush, it's nice and bright and the bristles are really soft on his teeth compared to other brushes we have used in the past.

Cute toothbrush

4 stars

A AQUAFRESH Customer

When I read about the octopus design I honestly didn't know what to expect. From the size of the packaging I still wasn't sure what to expect. I was disappointed. It honestly seems a slightly pointless design. My little one struggled holding it and wasn't interested one bit. Too much packaging for what it is. Overall the toothbrush worked as it should so I'm happy about that.

Perfect

5 stars

A AQUAFRESH Customer

I got this toothbrush for my baby who is currently 6 months, he's just cut his first tooth and this toothbrush is so gentle on the gums, my baby wasn't bothered about it at all, easy grip and great for chewing on if your child refuses to give it back, the bristles are in strong and haven't noticed any fall out yet so no risk of choking. I recommend this toothbrush for every child under 2 years.

Gentle milk teeth tooth brush

4 stars

A AQUAFRESH Customer

A lovely gentle tooth brush a perfect size for little hands and cute detailing on design. The head is perfect mini size for little milk teeth. Good quality and perfect for purpose - the only thing for me was the octopus on handle could be more recognisable and fun sadly he's a bit lost.

1-10 of 40 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Empty Basket

Products you add to your basket will appear here