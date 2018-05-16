New
Capsicana Mexican Chipotle Fajita Cumin Seasoning Mix 28G
Product Description
- Capsicana Mxcn Chipotle Fajita Cumin S/Mix 28g
- I hope you like my seasoning mixes, they add a great flavour and spice to a meal. Please send me your thoughts and ideas: ben@capsicana.co.uk
- Thanks! Ben
- For more recipe ideas visit www.capsicana.co.uk
- Our Smoky Chipotle Fajita Seasoning Mix also contains smoked cumin, Mexican oregano and lime oil to give it an authentic fajita taste, with a citrus kick! The first fajitas were cooked by Mexican ranch workers using a cut of meat called 'arracheras', which they grilled, wrapped in tortillas and shared at the end of a long hard day.
- Great taste 2019
- Serves 4 in 15 Mins
- Latin Flavour
- Chilli rating - Medium Hot - 4
- Made with Chipotle & Smoked Cumin
- Ideal for Marinades, Barbecues, Oven Baking or Fajitas
- Perfect with Chicken, Beef or Vegetables
- Non GM
- No Artificial Colourings or Flavourings
- Suitable for Vegetarians
- Suitable for Vegans
- Pack size: 28G
Information
Ingredients
Spices (Cumin, Chilli, Chipotle Chilli (7%), Smoked Paprika, Smoked Cumin (2%)), Dried Garlic, Demerara Sugar, Salt, Dried Onion, Herbs (Oregano, Mexican Oregano, Parsley, Coriander), Red Peppers, Smoked Salt, Paprika Extract, Lime Oil, Natural Flavouring
Allergy Information
- Allergens in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened use immediately.
Produce of
Produced in the UK
Number of uses
4 Servings
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients
Name and address
- Capsicana Ltd,
- 19 Walsworth Road,
- Hitchin,
- SG4 9SP.
- or
- 13 Adelaide Road,
Return to
- Capsicana Ltd,
- 19 Walsworth Road,
- Hitchin,
- SG4 9SP.
- or
- 13 Adelaide Road,
- Dublin,
- D02 P950,
- Ireland.
Net Contents
28g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|299kcal/1255kJ
|Fat
|8.2g
|of which saturates
|0.6g
|Carbohydrate
|52.9g
|of which sugars
|24.1g
|Protein
|10.5g
|Salt
|12.10g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2023
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.