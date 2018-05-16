We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

New

Capsicana Mexican Chipotle Fajita Cumin Seasoning Mix 28G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Capsicana Mexican Chipotle Fajita Cumin Seasoning Mix 28G
£1.35
£4.82/100g

Product Description

  • Capsicana Mxcn Chipotle Fajita Cumin S/Mix 28g
  • I hope you like my seasoning mixes, they add a great flavour and spice to a meal. Please send me your thoughts and ideas: ben@capsicana.co.uk
  • Thanks! Ben
  • For more recipe ideas visit www.capsicana.co.uk
  • Our Smoky Chipotle Fajita Seasoning Mix also contains smoked cumin, Mexican oregano and lime oil to give it an authentic fajita taste, with a citrus kick! The first fajitas were cooked by Mexican ranch workers using a cut of meat called 'arracheras', which they grilled, wrapped in tortillas and shared at the end of a long hard day.
  • Great taste 2019
  • Serves 4 in 15 Mins
  • Latin Flavour
  • Chilli rating - Medium Hot - 4
  • Made with Chipotle & Smoked Cumin
  • Ideal for Marinades, Barbecues, Oven Baking or Fajitas
  • Perfect with Chicken, Beef or Vegetables
  • Non GM
  • No Artificial Colourings or Flavourings
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Suitable for Vegans
  • Pack size: 28G

Information

Ingredients

Spices (Cumin, Chilli, Chipotle Chilli (7%), Smoked Paprika, Smoked Cumin (2%)), Dried Garlic, Demerara Sugar, Salt, Dried Onion, Herbs (Oregano, Mexican Oregano, Parsley, Coriander), Red Peppers, Smoked Salt, Paprika Extract, Lime Oil, Natural Flavouring

Allergy Information

  • Allergens in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened use immediately.

Produce of

Produced in the UK

Number of uses

4 Servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients

Name and address

  • Capsicana Ltd,
  • 19 Walsworth Road,
  • Hitchin,
  • SG4 9SP.
  • or
  • 13 Adelaide Road,

Return to

  • Capsicana Ltd,
  • 19 Walsworth Road,
  • Hitchin,
  • SG4 9SP.
  • or
  • 13 Adelaide Road,
  • Dublin,
  • D02 P950,
  • Ireland.

Net Contents

28g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy299kcal/1255kJ
Fat8.2g
of which saturates0.6g
Carbohydrate52.9g
of which sugars24.1g
Protein10.5g
Salt12.10g
View all Mexican

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Empty Basket

Products you add to your basket will appear here