Patak's Medium Spice Paste 135G
Product Description
- Medium Spice Paste with Our Authentic Blend of Aromatic Spices.
- Patak's Medium Curry Spice Paste.
- Patak's has done all the hard work for you: expertly blending 13 authentic spices and packing them into a handy tube to help make cooking the perfect curry from scratch, simple, quick and easy. No mess. No waste. Fridge-friendly.
- Simply fry onion, ginger and garlic and squeeze in as much or as little spice paste as you'd like. Sizzle the curry spice paste to release flavours and add drained chickpeas. Create your curry by adding chopped tomatoes and spinach and simmer until all cooked through. Stir in fresh coriander and yoghurt to serve.
- Serve alongside Patak's Naans, Pappadums, Chutneys and Pickles for the complete restaurant experience with your curry. In search of something milder? Why not try our Mild Curry Spice Paste? Or for something hotter, give our Hot Curry Spice Paste a go.
- Our Patak's paste tubes are 100% recyclable. Please recycle the empty tube and plastic cap separately to help us minimise our environmental impact.
- At Patak's, we have over 60 years of spice blending expertise so is perfect when you want to cook something tasty that you're excited about eating.
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Medium heat. Serves 6
- Squeeze, Sizzle, Create
- Always no artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
- Gluten Free
- Vegan
- Pack size: 135G
Information
Ingredients
Water, Mixed Spices (28%) [Cumin Powder (6%), Paprika Powder (6%), Turmeric Powder (5%), Coriander Powder (4.5%), Black Pepper Powder (2%), Kalonji Seeds, Spices], Tamarind Paste, Sunflower Oil, Corn Starch, Acidity Regulator (Acetic Acid), Salt, Garlic Powder, Dried Coriander Leaves, Chilli Powder
Allergy Information
- May contain Nuts, Peanuts and Mustard.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened keep the container sealed, refrigerated. Use within 3 weeks of opening and before the best before end date.
Produce of
Produced in Thailand with local and imported spices
Preparation and Usage
- Vibrant Spinach and Chickpea Curry for 2
- Squeeze
- Fry 1 diced onion in 2 tbsp oil until soft. Add (optional) 2cm grated ginger & 1 finely chopped garlic clove. Squeeze 3 tbsp spice paste into the pan. (1 tbsp = 15g)
- Sizzle
- Cook for 1 min to release flavours. Add 50ml water, cook until evaporated, then add 400g can of chickpeas, drained.
- Create
- Stir in 200g chopped tomatoes, 60g baby spinach & 100ml water. Simmer uncovered for 15 mins until chickpeas are cooked through. Stir in 2 tbsp fresh coriander & 3 tbsp yogurt.
Number of uses
Servings per tube: 6, Serving size: 22.5g
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Warnings
- THIS PRODUCT MUST BE COOKED.
Recycling info
Cap. Recyclable
Name and address
- AB World Foods Ltd.,
- Leigh,
- WN7 5RS,
- UK.
- AB Foods Polska Sp. z o.o.,
- ul. Przemysłowa 2,
Return to
- AB World Foods Ltd.,
- Leigh,
- WN7 5RS,
- UK.
- UK: 0800 0195 617
- ROI: 0044 800 0195 617
Net Contents
135g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|867kJ/209kcal
|Fat
|13g
|of which saturates
|1.5g
|Carbohydrate
|13g
|of which sugars
|2.3g
|Protein
|4.5g
|Salt
|3.7g
Safety information
THIS PRODUCT MUST BE COOKED.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2022
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.