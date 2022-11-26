Thomas Fudges Biscuits For Cheese 300G
Product Description
- Biscuits for Cheese Selection Pack
- A quartet of deliciously moreish biscuits to elevate your chosen cheese.
- Full of flavour and divine with almost anything spreadable or sliceable.
- Because life's too short for mediocre.
- Oat & Chive Biscuits
- Heaven with cherry tomato and pesto, topped with mature Cheddar or earthy Gruyére.
- Charcoal Heart Crackers
- An exquisite mellow, smoky crunch for smooth Somerset Brie or creamy Camembert.
- Cheddar Cheese & Multi-Seed Crackers
- A hearty base for tangy Stilton or Roquefort - devour with port and grapes.
- Wheat & Rye Toasts
- Sensational with a fine Goat's cheese and prosciutto.
- In a world of ordinary and sea of just so-so, we believe a little indulgence is good for the soul.
- That's why over 100 years after Thomas Fudge first embarked on his quest to make moments marvellous, our bakers remain dedicated to the art of extraordinary.
- Suitable for Vegetarians
- Pack size: 300G
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley, Celery, Milk, Oats, Rye, Wheat
- May Contain: Nuts, Peanuts, Sesame
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place out of direct sunlight. Once opened, keep in an airtight container and consume within 3 days.For best before see front of pack.
Produce of
Made with ingredients from EU and non EU countries
Recycling info
Box. Recycle Tray. Recycle
Name and address
- UK: Burton's Biscuit Co.,
- PO Box 145,
- Birmingham,
- B24 8WR.
- EU: Burton's Biscuits Co.,
- Unit 105,
Return to
Contact Us
- Eat, nibble, munch and be merry with us
- Or scribble a note to: hello@thomasfudges.co.uk
- UK: Consumer services,
- Burton's Biscuit Co.,
- PO Box 145,
- Birmingham,
- B24 8WR.
- EU: Burton's Biscuits Co.,
- Unit 105,
- 3 Lombard St East,
- Dublin 2,
Net Contents
300g ℮
Information
Ingredients
Wholemeal Wheat Flour, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Niacin, Iron, Thiamin), Rapeseed Oil, Butter (Milk), Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (6%), Sugar, Seeds (3%) (Linseed, Milet, Poppy), Sea Salt, Paprika, Black Pepper, Raising Agent: Sodium Bicarbonate, Salt
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley, Celery, Milk, Oats, Rye, Wheat
- May Contain: Nuts, Peanuts, Sesame
Storage
- Store in a cool, dry place out of direct sunlight. Once opened, keep in an airtight container and consume within 3 days.For best before see front of pack.
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|(Approx. 7 per cracker) Per 100g
|(Approx. 7 per cracker) Per Cracker
|Energy kJ
|1978
|138
|Energy kcal
|472
|33
|Fat
|21g
|1.4g
|of which saturates
|5.8g
|0.4g
|Carbohydrates
|56g
|3.9g
|of which sugars
|6.4g
|0.4g
|Fibre
|7g
|0.5g
|Protein
|12g
|0.9g
|Salt
|0.93g
|0.07g
|Approx. 11 servings per pack
|-
|-
Information
Ingredients
Wholemeal Wheat Flour, Vegetable Oil (Rapeseed/Sunflower), Yeast Extract (Yeast Extract (contains Barley, Wheat, Oats, Rye), Salt, Vegetable Juice Concentrate, Vitamins (Thiamin, Riboflavin, Niacin, Vitamin B12, Folic Acid), Natural Flavouring (contains Celery)), Salt, Charcoal Powder (1.5%), Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley, Celery, Milk, Oats, Rye, Wheat
- May Contain: Nuts, Peanuts, Sesame
Storage
- Store in a cool, dry place out of direct sunlight. Once opened, keep in an airtight container and consume within 3 days.For best before see front of pack.
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|(Approx. 5g per cracker) Per 100g
|(Approx. 5g per cracker) Per Cracker
|Energy kJ
|1793
|90
|Energy kcal
|427
|21
|Fat
|15g
|0.8g
|of which saturates
|1.4g
|0.1g
|Carbohydrates
|53g
|2.7g
|of which sugars
|1.2g
|0.1g
|Fibre
|10g
|0.5g
|Protein
|14g
|0.7g
|Salt
|2.2g
|0.11g
|Approx. 15 servings per pack
|-
|-
Information
Ingredients
Wheat Flour (48%) (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Niacin, Iron, Thiamin), Rye Flour (48%), Rapeseed Oil, Sea Salt, Black Pepper, Honey, Skimmed Milk Powder
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley, Celery, Milk, Oats, Rye, Wheat
- May Contain: Nuts, Peanuts, Sesame
Storage
- Store in a cool, dry place out of direct sunlight. Once opened, keep in an airtight container and consume within 3 days.For best before see front of pack.
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|(Approx. 4.5g per toast) Per 100g
|(Approx. 4.5g per toast) Per Toast
|Energy kJ
|1746
|79
|Energy kcal
|415
|19
|Fat
|12g
|0.5g
|of which saturates
|1.3g
|0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|63g
|2.8g
|of which sugars
|1.9g
|0.1g
|Fibre
|9.5g
|0.4g
|Protein
|10.0g
|0.5g
|Salt
|1.2g
|0.05g
|Approx. 17 servings per pack
|-
|-
Information
Ingredients
Oats (41%), Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Niacin, Iron, Thamin), Butter (Milk), Dried Chives (2.5%), Salt
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley, Celery, Milk, Oats, Rye, Wheat
- May Contain: Nuts, Peanuts, Sesame
Storage
- Store in a cool, dry place out of direct sunlight. Once opened, keep in an airtight container and consume within 3 days.For best before see front of pack.
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|(Approx. 6g per biscuit) Per 100g
|(Approx. 6g per biscuit) Per Biscuit
|Energy kJ
|2048
|123
|Energy kcal
|489
|29
|Fat
|24g
|1.4g
|of which saturates
|15g
|0.9g
|Carbohydrates
|56g
|3.3g
|of which sugars
|2.3g
|0.1g
|Fibre
|6.6g
|0.4g
|Protein
|10g
|0.6g
|Salt
|1.32g
|0.08g
|Approx. 13 servings per pack
|-
|-
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.