Terry's Chocolate Orange Easter Egg Exploding Candy 297G
Product Description
- Milk chocolate flavoured with real orange oil. Milk chocolate flavoured with real orange oil with exploding candy pieces (6%).
- Orange Flavoured Milk Chocolate Egg
- Approximately 6 portions per shell. 1 shell per pack.
- Exploding Candy Ball
- 5 x 4 segments per ball.
- Made with real orange oil
- A large milk egg & an exploding candy ball
- Suitable for Vegetarians
- Pack size: 297G
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk, Soya
- May Contain: Nuts, Wheat
Storage
Best before: see under the pack. Store in a cool, dry place.
Name and address
- Terry's Chocolate Co. Ltd.,
- 35 Ballards Lane,
- London,
- N3 1XW,
- Great Britain.
- Contact us www.terryschocolate.com
- 00 800 56 66 76 86 Freephone
- Terry's Chocolate Co. Ltd.,
- 35 Ballards Lane,
- London,
- N3 1XW,
- Great Britain.
- Please keep the packaging for any contact.
Net Contents
297g ℮
- Made with real orange oil
- A large milk egg & an exploding candy ball
- Suitable for Vegetarians
- Orange Flavoured Milk Chocolate Egg 150g
- Exploding Candy Ball 147g
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder, Whey Powder (from Milk), Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Milk Fat, Glucose Syrup, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithins, E476), Lactose (from Milk), Orange Oil, Flavouring, Carbon Dioxide, Milk Solids 14 % minimum, Cocoa Solids 25 % minim, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk, Soya
- May Contain: Nuts, Wheat
Storage
- Best before: see under the pack. Store in a cool, dry place.
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Per 4 segments (29.4 g)
|%* / Per 4 segments (29.4 g)
|Energy
|2158 kJ
|634 kJ
|-
|516 kcal
|152 kcal
|8 %
|Fat
|27 g
|7.9 g
|11 %
|of which saturates
|16 g
|4.8 g
|24 %
|Carbohydrate
|62 g
|18 g
|7 %
|of which sugars
|60 g
|18 g
|20 %
|Fibre
|2.2 g
|0.6 g
|-
|Protein
|5.4 g
|1.6 g
|3 %
|Salt
|0.26 g
|0.08 g
|1 %
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|5 x 4 segments per ball
|-
|-
|-
- Made with real orange oil
- A large milk egg & an exploding candy ball
- Suitable for Vegetarians
- Orange Flavoured Milk Chocolate Egg 150g
- Exploding Candy Ball 147g
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder, Whey Powder (from Milk), Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Milk Fat, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithins, E476), Orange Oil, Flavouring, Milk Solids 14 % minimum, Cocoa Solids 25 % minimum, Contains Vegetable Fats in Addition to Cocoa Butter
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk, Soya
- May Contain: Nuts, Wheat
Storage
- Best before: see under the pack. Store in a cool, dry place.
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Per 25 g
|%* / Per 25 g
|Energy
|2189 kJ
|547 kJ
|-
|524 kcal
|131 kcal
|7 %
|Fat
|29 g
|7.1 g
|10 %
|of which saturates
|17 g
|4.3 g
|22 %
|Carbohydrate
|59 g
|15 g
|6 %
|of which sugars
|59 g
|15 g
|16 %
|Fibre
|2.3 g
|0.6 g
|-
|Protein
|5.8 g
|1.4 g
|3 %
|Salt
|0.27 g
|0.07 g
|1 %
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|Approximately 6 portions per shell. 1 shell per pack
|-
|-
|-
