Terry's Chocolate Orange Easter Egg Exploding Candy 297G

Terry's Chocolate Orange Easter Egg Exploding Candy 297G

This product is available for delivery or collection until 07/04/2023

£5.00
£1.68/100g

Product Description

  • Milk chocolate flavoured with real orange oil. Milk chocolate flavoured with real orange oil with exploding candy pieces (6%).
  • Orange Flavoured Milk Chocolate Egg
  • Approximately 6 portions per shell. 1 shell per pack.
  • Exploding Candy Ball
  • 5 x 4 segments per ball.
  • Made with real orange oil
  • A large milk egg & an exploding candy ball
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Pack size: 297G

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk, Soya
  • May Contain: Nuts, Wheat

Storage

Best before: see under the pack. Store in a cool, dry place.

Name and address

  • Terry's Chocolate Co. Ltd.,
  • 35 Ballards Lane,
  • London,
  • N3 1XW,
  • Great Britain.

Return to

  • Contact us www.terryschocolate.com
  • 00 800 56 66 76 86 Freephone
  • Terry's Chocolate Co. Ltd.,
  • 35 Ballards Lane,
  • London,
  • N3 1XW,
  • Great Britain.
  • Please keep the packaging for any contact.

Net Contents

297g ℮

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder, Whey Powder (from Milk), Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Milk Fat, Glucose Syrup, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithins, E476), Lactose (from Milk), Orange Oil, Flavouring, Carbon Dioxide, Milk Solids 14 % minimum, Cocoa Solids 25 % minim, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk, Soya
  • May Contain: Nuts, Wheat

Storage

  • Best before: see under the pack. Store in a cool, dry place.

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer 4 segments (29.4 g)%* / Per 4 segments (29.4 g)
Energy2158 kJ634 kJ
-516 kcal152 kcal8 %
Fat27 g7.9 g11 %
of which saturates16 g4.8 g24 %
Carbohydrate62 g18 g7 %
of which sugars60 g18 g20 %
Fibre2.2 g0.6 g-
Protein5.4 g1.6 g3 %
Salt0.26 g0.08 g1 %
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---
5 x 4 segments per ball---

Information

