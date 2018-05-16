New
Tesco Slow Roasted Tomatoes 285G
Typical values per 100g: Energy 501kJ / 121kcal
Product Description
- Slow roasted tomatoes in sunflower oil with garlic, oregano and smoke flavour.
- Sweet & Smoky In a smoky marinade
- Pack size: 145G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Slow Roasted Tomato, Sunflower Oil, Garlic, Salt, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Oregano, Smoke Flavouring.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and covered in oil. Consume within 10 days and by date shown.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Recycling info
Jar. Recycle
Drained weight
145g
Net Contents
285g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|¼ of a jar (36g)
|Energy
|501kJ / 121kcal
|180kJ / 44kcal
|Fat
|8.8g
|3.2g
|Saturates
|1.0g
|0.3g
|Carbohydrate
|6.4g
|2.3g
|Sugars
|6.4g
|2.3g
|Fibre
|3.7g
|1.3g
|Protein
|2.3g
|0.8g
|Salt
|1.74g
|0.63g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold, drained.
|-
|-
