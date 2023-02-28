Guinness Draught Nitrosurge Beer 4 X 558Ml
Product Description
- Guinness Draught Nitrosurge Beer 4 x 558ml
- Guinness have married technology and innovation to create something special.
- A smoothly balanced stout with bitter, sweet and roasted notes. Hints of coffee
- and chocolate aromas.
- Take control of the two
- part pour with Guinness NITROSURGE cans and device
- for the famous, velvety smooth, beautiful tasting Guinness you love.
- Guinness
- NITROSURGE cans work with the NITROSURGE device and use
- ultrasonic technology to break down the nitrogen in Guinness and give you a
- beautifully smooth two part pour every time. Expertly designed to create
- perfectly formed nitrogen bubbles, creating the surge and flavour of beautiful,
- great tasting Guinness for every pour.
- How to use Guinness
- NITROSURGE cans with the NITROSURGE device
- 1. Connect
- To pour your own delicious Guinness, open a cold NITROSURGE
- can, align the NITROSURGE device nozzle with the can opening and push the
- device firmly into place on the can.
- 2. Activate
- Push the power button on the device to activate the Guinness
- Harp will illuminate indicating the NITROSURGE device is ready for use.
- 3. Pour
- Your Guinness NITROSURGE pouring experience is now ready to begin.
- How to achieve the iconic Guinness two
- part pour
- First pour
- Hold the glass at 45
- and bring the can to a horizontal position
- to begin the first pour. As the beer flows, rotate the can and
- glass together until the can is at 45 and the glass is vertical.
- Stop the pour when the glass is ¾ full and allow the beer to
- settle for about 60 seconds.
- Second pour
- To complete the pour, without lifting the glass off the table
- angle the Guinness NITROSURGE can at 45 to slowly top up
- the glass and form the classic domed head. There is no need to
- press the power button again to top up the pint.
- Guinness
- NITROSURGE cans are fully recyclable with your
- household recycling.
- Guinness
- NITROSURGE device sold separately
- Enjoy alcohol responsibly. Visit drinkaware.co.uk.
- Simple to use, Guinness NITROSURGE cans and the NITROSURGE
- Device* puts the craft of draught in your hands.
- Pack size: 2232ML
Information
Alcohol Units
1.9
ABV
4.1% vol
Country
Ireland
Alcohol Type
Beer
Storage Type
Ambient
