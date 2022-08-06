Tigi Bed Head Some Like It Hot Hair Spray 100Ml

Bed Head's Some Like It Hot Heat Protection Spray: A salon-used and designed formulation for at-home use. Contains Anti-Humidity Shields, Repair Active Technology, Glycerin, Surface Nourishment Emulsion, Soft Style Molecules, Sunflower Seed Oil, and Grapefruit Extract for various benefits. Bed Head's new Some Like It Hot Heat Protection Spray. A protecting and repairing formulation, not only designed with, but used by salon professionals. Delivering salon results and salon experience at home. If you loved Bed Head Beach Bound Protection Spray, you will love Some Like It Hot. Remember always use protection! The Bed Head Some Like It Hot Heat Protection Spray protects hair from heat styling up to 230 degrees. The heat protectant also helps repel humidity, smooth frizz and soften hair. Hair is left soft, smooth, stronger and protected. Great for using on all hair types. Before using heat styling tools, spray all over damp hair, focusing on ends. Protects up to 230 degrees celsius. Formulated with Anti-Humidity Shields that restores a frizz-fighting shield to coloured hair that has lost is defence in the colouring process so hair is left soft and tangle-free, Repair Active Technology that penetrates the hair, making protein bonds more resilient so hair is stronger and breakage is reduced, Glycerin for moisture, Surface Nourishment Emulsion that smooths and nourishes rough areas on the surface of the hair, Soft Style Molecules that smooth flyaways, Sunflower Seed Oil as a source of Vitamin E and Grapfruit Extract that is a source of Vitamin C. The professional heat protection spray is 100ml and comes with a Joyful Juicy fragrance! Let Your Creativity Rule™ Some Like It Hot™, but remember, always use protection! Keep experimenting with your styles and let this helping hand create a shield to help repel humidity, control frizz & protect hair against heat appliances. In need of extra help? We've got you covered with repair active technology to penetrate hair fibres and leave them more resilient.

Developed with the TIGI® Creative Team for Hairdressers and their Clients.

Protects hair up to 230°C from heat styling, repels humidity, smooths frizz, and strengthens hair With Anti-Humidity Shield Apply Before Heat Tools

Pack size: 100ML

Ingredients

Water (Aqua/Eau), Glycerin, VP/VA Copolymer, PEG-7 Dimethicone, Phenoxyethanol, PEG/PPG-25/25 Dimethicone, Laureth-7, Fragrance (Parfum), Caprylyl Glycol, Coceth-7, PPG-1-PEG-9 Lauryl Glycol Ether, Polysorbate 20, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Citric Acid, Gluconolactone, Trehalose, Helianthus Annuus (Sunflower) Seed Oil, Propylene Glycol, Citrus Paradisi (Grapefruit) Fruit Extract, Cetrimonium Chloride, Disodium EDTA, Lactic Acid, Sodium Benzoate, Sodium Sulfate, Isopropyl Alcohol, Laurtrimonium Chloride, Benzophenone-4, Citronellol, Coumarin, Limonene, Linalool

Net Contents

100ml ℮

Preparation and Usage