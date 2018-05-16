New
Dr Oetker Easter Party Sprinkles 110G
Product Description
- Mix of coloured sugar shapes and strands
- Making Baking Fun Since 1891
- The joy of Easter
- Pack size: 110G
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Dextrose, Starch (Wheat), Modified Starch, Rice Flour, Cocoa Butter, Glucose Syrup, Colouring Foods (Concentrates from Spirulina, Safflower, Lemon, Sweet Potato, Apple, Radish, Blackcurrants), Vegetable Oils (Coconut, Rapeseed), Colours (Curcumin, Iron Oxides and Hydroxides, Carmine, Beetroot Red, Anthocyanins), Flavourings, Glazing Agents (Shellac, Beeswax White and Yellow, Carnauba Wax), Thickener (Gum Arabic), Salt, Acid (Citric Acid), Anti-caking Agent (Talc)
Allergy Information
- May also contain other Gluten sources (Rye, Barley, Oats, Spelt, Khorasan Wheat), Peanuts, Milk, Soya, Almonds. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Best before end see lid.Store in a cool, dry and dark place.
Preparation and Usage
- Get Baking!
- Great sprinkled on cupcakes and whole cakes. Apply to buttercream and icing just before it sets or onto ice cream just before serving.
Name and address
- Dr. Oetker (UK) Ltd.,
- 4600 Park Approach,
- Thorpe Park,
- Leeds,
- LS15 8GB,
- UK.
Return to
- Get in Touch
- Dr. Oetker (UK) Ltd.,
- 4600 Park Approach,
- Thorpe Park,
- Leeds,
- LS15 8GB,
- UK.
- crt@oetker.co.uk
- www.oetker.co.uk
- Dr. Oetker Ireland,
- PO Box 13020.
- crt@oetker.ie
Net Contents
110g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy
|1693 kJ/399 kcal
|Fat
|1.8g
|of which saturates
|1.2g
|Carbohydrate
|95g
|of which sugars
|86g
|Fibre
|0.1g
|Protein
|0.2g
|Salt
|0.03g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2023
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.