We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
Lil-Lets Maternity Breast Pads 30 Pack

Lil-Lets Maternity Breast Pads 30 Pack

No ratings yet
Write a review

£2.50

£0.08/each

Lil-Lets Maternity Breast Pads 30 Pack
Maternity maxi pads, ultra pads, maxi pads, liners, intimate care, teens, non-applicator tampons, applicator tampons
This product is best for 3 years from the date of manufacture, see pack for details.Made From: Cover: polyethylene/polyester, Absorbent core: cellulose with superabsorbent polymer, Backsheet: polyethylene, Adhesive, Peel strip: siliconised paper, Wrapper: polyethylene; Carton: cardboard.Lil-Lets is a registered trademark of Lil-Lets UK Limited ©2019.
Sticks securelyCare and comfortUltra slim and shaped for youDesigned with mums in mindMaximum adhesive to keep pad in placeFlexible, contoured shape to fit youOur super soft cover is kind to your skinPretty design, because feeling good matters tooIndividually wrapped for your convenienceFree from fragrances & coloursUltra absorbent to keep skin comfortably dry

Produce of

Made in China

Net Contents

30 x Breast Pads

Preparation and Usage

Directions for use: Gently peel pad away from paper and wrapper, fix to bra using sticky side. Change pads regularly to keep nipples dry and prevent soreness. Dispose of with normal household waste. Do not flush.

View all Breast Pads & Nipple Cream

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here