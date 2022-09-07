We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Finest Chicken Madeira & Mushroom Rice 400G

£4.00
£10.00/kg

Each pack

Energy
2052kJ
489kcal
24%of the reference intake
Fat
17.9g

medium

26%of the reference intake
Saturates
7.0g

high

35%of the reference intake
Sugars
4.6g

low

5%of the reference intake
Salt
1.57g

medium

26%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 620kJ / 148kcal

Product Description

  • Marinated chicken in a cream and Madeira wine sauce, with long grain and red rice topped with mushrooms.
  • The Madeira our experts use in this sauce comes from a family business in Funchal. It's full of the wine's traditional sweet, fruity flavours, which are enhanced by silky mascarpone and cream. Long grain and red rice, with roasted mushrooms and onions, bring out the nuttiness in the sauce.
  • Herb marinated chicken breast in a rich Madeira and cream sauce, with roasted chestnut mushrooms.
  • Pack size: 400G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Rice [Water, Long Grain Rice, Red Rice, Chicken Extract, Vegetable Juice Concentrates (Carrot, Mushroom, Onion), Sugar, Salt, Black Pepper], Cooked Chicken (24%) [Chicken, Cornflour, Parsley, Thyme, Black Pepper], Single Cream (Milk), Onion, White Mushroom, Chestnut Mushroom, Water, Madeira Wine (2.5%), Mascarpone Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), White Wine, Rapeseed Oil, Chicken Extract, Butter (Milk), Cornflour, Garlic Purée, Salt, Parsley, Gelling Agent (Amidated Pectin), Vegetable Juice Concentrates [Carrot, Mushroom, Onion], Sugar, Thyme, Porcini Mushroom Powder, Black Pepper, Tarragon.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: Not suitable for oven heating.

Microwave

Instructions: 800W/900W 5 mins / 4 mins 30 secs
Heat on full power for 3 minutes (800W)/(900W)
Peel back film lid and stir.
Recover and heat on full power for another 2 minutes (800W) / 1 minute 30 seconds (900W).
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Stir before serving.
Allow tray to stand until it regains its rigidity.

Microwave from frozen

Instructions: Not suitable for heating from frozen.

Produce of

Made using British chicken.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack (331g**)
Energy620kJ / 148kcal2052kJ / 489kcal
Fat5.4g17.9g
Saturates2.1g7.0g
Carbohydrate14.3g47.3g
Sugars1.4g4.6g
Fibre1.5g5.0g
Protein9.7g32.1g
Salt0.48g1.57g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When heated according to instructions.--
** When heated according to instructions 400g typically weighs 331g.--

Safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

