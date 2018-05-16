Hipp Organic 1 First Infant Baby Milk Ready To Eat 6X90ml

Product Description
- Organic infant milk
- A nutritionally complete, whey based, infant milk made from gentle organic ingredients (gentle because no pesticides are used in the pastures where our cows graze), suitable if baby is not being breastfed, or to complement breastfeeding. 6x90ml feeds of ready-made, sterilised HiPP Organic first infant milk and 6 latex free teats.
- Organic baby milk from birth
- Organic breastmilk substitute
- Stefan Hipp, one of the fourth-generation family owners of HiPP organic, personally guarantees every product we make, just as his family has done for over 120 years. HiPP organic quality is something particularly special and very important to us. We don't just meet EU organic standards, we exceed them. To achieve this, we work with nature rather than against it, in a sustainable way that protects bio-diversity, helping us to produce the best possible organic ingredients.
- HiPP organic first infant milk is not suitable for vegetarians.
- Packed in a protective atmosphere.
- FSC - FSC® Carton board from responsible sources
- EU Organic - Certified organic in line with EEC regulations. DE-ÖKO-001, EU/non-EU Agriculture
- 6 recyclable ready to feed bottles and teats for use in hospital or when travelling
- Made using premium, quality organic ingredients
- Contains Omega 3 LCPs (DHA, as required by the legislation for all infant formulas)
- Lactose only
- Climate Positive Production
- Pack size: 540ML
Information
Ingredients
Organic Whey Product, Organic Skimmed Milk, Organic Cream, Organic Lactose, Organic Vegetable Oils (Organic Sunflower Oil, Organic Rapeseed Oil), Organic Galacto-Oligosaccharides from Organic Lactose, Organic Emulsifier Lecithins, Fish Oil, Mortierella Alpina-Oil, Calcium Salts of Citric Acid, Potassium Citrate, Choline, Calcium Chloride, Calcium Salts of Orthophosphoric Acid, L-Phenylalanine, Potassium Chloride, Vitamin C, Sodium Citrate, Sodium Chloride, Potassium Hydroxide, L-Tryptophan, Magnesium Hydroxide, L-Histidine, Zinc Sulphate, Ferrous Sulphate, Vitamin E, Niacin, Cupric Sulphate, Pantothenic Acid, Vitamin B1, Vitamin A, Vitamin B6, Potassium Iodide, Folic Acid, Manganese Sulphate, Sodium Selenite, Vitamin K, Vitamin D, D-Biotin, Vitamin B12
Allergy Information
- Allergy advice See ingredients shown in bold.
Storage
Best before end see top of packStore dry and at room temperature
Produce of
Made in Germany
Preparation and Usage
- Preparing the feed
- Please follow preparation and feeding instructions carefully; failure to do so may make your baby ill.
- 1 Wash hands well and check that the protective foil has remained undamaged.
- 2 Shake bottle well and heat to drinking temperature (37°C) by standing the bottle in warm water. Shake bottle again. Take off the lid and the foil and unwrap the ready-to-use teat; holding the teat ring, screw directly onto the bottle.
- 3 Test the temperature of the milk by shaking a few drops onto the inside of your wrist before feeding. Feed immediately.
- Feeding guide
- Approx. age of baby: 0 - 2 weeks; Weight of baby: 3.3kg, 7.3lbs; Size of feed: 70ml; Feed in 24 hours: 7 - 8
- Approx. age of baby: 3 - 4 weeks; Weight of baby: 3.8kg, 8.4lbs; Size of feed: 100ml; Feed in 24 hours: 5 - 7
- Approx. age of baby: 5 - 8 weeks; Weight of baby: 4.6kg, 10.1lbs; Size of feed: 135ml; Feed in 24 hours: 5 - 6
- Approx. age of baby: 2 - 4 months; Weight of baby: 5.35kg - 6.7kg, 11.8lbs - 14.7lbs; Size of feed: 170ml; Feed in 24 hours: 5
- Approx. age of baby: 5 months; Weight of baby: 7.2kg, 15.9lbs; Size of feed: 200ml Feed in 24 hours: 4 - 5
- Approx. age of baby: about 6 months; Weight of baby: 7.6kg, 16.8lbs; Size of feed: 235ml; Feed in 24 hours: 4
- Approx. age of baby: 7 - 9 months; Weight of baby: -kg, -lbs; Size of feed: 170ml; Feed in 24 hours: 4
- Approx. age of baby: 10 - 12 months; Weight of baby: -kg, -lbs; Size of feed: 135ml; Feed in 24 hours: 3
- This table is a guide only; your baby should be fed on demand, particularly in the first few weeks, and may need more or less than the volumes stated. If you need more advice, please contact your healthcare professional.
- Important feeding information
- - Before use, check bottle is not leaking, check that the protective foil is undamaged and check best before date.
- - It is normal for some sediment to be found at the bottom of the bottle: please shake well and heat before feeding.
- - Do not freeze.
- - Do not heat feeds in a microwave - hot spots may occur which could cause scalding.
- - Always check milk temperature before feeding.
- - A responsible person should be with your baby during feeding.
- - Discard the foil seal, bottle, teat and any remaining contents at the end of the feed.
- - Introduce a cup or beaker as soon as possible to prevent frequent contact of teeth with milk feeds as it may increase the risk of tooth decay.
- - Please clean your baby's teeth regularly when they appear.
- Important teat information
- - The teats have a small perforation and a size 1 feed hole (suitable for babies 0-6 months).
- - Disposable, latex-free teat - for single use only. Use with HiPP organic first infant milk 90ml bottles.
- - Please see individual teat for expiry date and other information.
Warnings
- This product left our factory in a faultless condition. Please ensure that the bottle, teat and protective foil are undamaged before feeding.
- For your child's safety and health
- WARNING!
- - Continuous and prolonged sucking of fluids will cause tooth decay.
- - Always check food temperature before feeding.
- - Throw away at the first signs of damage or weakness.
- - Keep components not in use out of the reach of children.
- - Never attach to cords, ribbons, laces or loose parts of clothing. The child can be strangled.
- - Never use feeding teats as a soother.
- - Always use this product with adult supervision.
- - Single-use only.
- - Dispose of after use in standard refuse
- do not recycle the teat. Do not use if there are signs of damage or weakness to either the primary packaging or the product.
- Important notice
- Breastfeeding is best for babies. It is recommended that HiPP organic first infant milk is only used on the advice of a doctor, midwife, health visitor, public health nurse, dietitian or pharmacist. Infant milk is suitable from birth when babies are not being breastfed.
Recycling info
Box. Recyclable Film. Not Recyclable
Name and address
- HiPP UK Limited,
- Hurst Grove,
- Sandford Lane,
- Hurst,
- Reading,
- RG10 0SQ.
Return to
- Contact us
- HiPP UK Limited,
- Hurst Grove,
- Sandford Lane,
- Hurst,
- Reading,
- RG10 0SQ.
- 0800 298 4477
- hipp.co.uk
- hello@hipp.co.uk
Net Contents
6 x 90ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100ml feed†
|Energy
|277kJ/66kcal
|Fat
|3.6g
|of which: saturates
|1.6g
|of which: monounsaturates
|1.5g
|of which: polyunsaturates
|0.5g
|AA (Arachidonic acid)
|13.2mg
|DHA (Docosahexaenoic Acid)
|13.2mg
|Carbohydrate
|7.0g
|of which: sugars
|7.0g
|of which: lactose
|7.0g
|inositol
|5.2mg
|Fibre
|0.3g
|of which: Galacto-oligosaccharides
|0.3g
|Protein
|1.3g
|of which: L-carnitine
|1.1mg
|Sodium
|20mg
|Potassium
|66mg
|Chloride
|51mg
|Calcium
|51mg
|Phosphorus
|30mg
|Magnesium
|4.5mg
|Iron
|0.50mg
|Zinc
|0.50mg
|Copper
|0.053mg
|Manganese
|0.0060mg
|Fluoride
|<0.0050mg
|Selenium
|3.8µg
|Iodine
|15µg
|Vitamin A
|54µg
|Vitamin D
|1.5µg
|Vitamin E
|0.70mg
|Vitamin K
|5.1µg
|Vitamin C
|8.9mg
|Thiamin (vitamin B1)
|0.050mg
|Riboflavin (vitamin B2)
|0.20mg
|Niacin
|0.34mg
|Vitamin B6
|0.029mg
|Folic acid
|10µg
|Vitamin B12
|0.10µg
|Biotin
|1.5µg
|Pantothenic acid
|0.34mg
|Choline
|26mg
|of which:
|-
|Minerals
|-
|Vitamins
|-
|Others
|-
|†Typical values per 100 ml feed
|-
|The above analytical values are subject to the normal variations that occur with products made from natural ingredients
|-
Safety information
This product left our factory in a faultless condition. Please ensure that the bottle, teat and protective foil are undamaged before feeding. For your child's safety and health WARNING! - Continuous and prolonged sucking of fluids will cause tooth decay. - Always check food temperature before feeding. - Throw away at the first signs of damage or weakness. - Keep components not in use out of the reach of children. - Never attach to cords, ribbons, laces or loose parts of clothing. The child can be strangled. - Never use feeding teats as a soother. - Always use this product with adult supervision. - Single-use only. - Dispose of after use in standard refuse do not recycle the teat. Do not use if there are signs of damage or weakness to either the primary packaging or the product. Important notice Breastfeeding is best for babies. It is recommended that HiPP organic first infant milk is only used on the advice of a doctor, midwife, health visitor, public health nurse, dietitian or pharmacist. Infant milk is suitable from birth when babies are not being breastfed.