Hipp Organic 1 First Infant Baby Milk Ready To Eat 6X90ml

This product left our factory in a faultless condition. Please ensure that the bottle, teat and protective foil are undamaged before feeding. For your child's safety and health WARNING! - Continuous and prolonged sucking of fluids will cause tooth decay. - Always check food temperature before feeding. - Throw away at the first signs of damage or weakness. - Keep components not in use out of the reach of children. - Never attach to cords, ribbons, laces or loose parts of clothing. The child can be strangled. - Never use feeding teats as a soother. - Always use this product with adult supervision. - Single-use only. - Dispose of after use in standard refuse do not recycle the teat. Do not use if there are signs of damage or weakness to either the primary packaging or the product. Important notice Breastfeeding is best for babies. It is recommended that HiPP organic first infant milk is only used on the advice of a doctor, midwife, health visitor, public health nurse, dietitian or pharmacist. Infant milk is suitable from birth when babies are not being breastfed.