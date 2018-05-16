Wasabi Sweet Chilli Chicken Yakisoba Noodles 450G

Product Description
- Fried wheat noodles with cabbage, white onion, carrot and green pea, served with sweet chilli sauce with pineapple, green pepper, white onion, and red pepper and fried chicken breast
- South Korea and China both make this epic dish. Mr Kim, our founder, learned both styles on his travels and married them together to capture the best flavours from each country. It's a fusion of sweetness and spice - and a great match for the mouth-watering yakisoba noodles.
- Wasabi embodies the delicious adventures of Mr Kim. This mercurial man spent decades in Japan, Thailand, China and South Korea mastering their vibrant dishes - all so you can taste their big, authentic flavours at home.
- Authentic Chinese-Korean fusion: in a box
- Chilli ratings - medium - 1
- Lightly battered chicken in an a addictively sweet and spicy sauce on rich, flavoursome noodles
- Pack size: 450G
Information
Ingredients
Vegetable Fried Noodle (47%) (Wheat Noodles (Water, Wheat Noodles (Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Salt, Turmeric, Paprika, Acidity Regulator (E330), Firming Agents (E501, E500)), Cabbage, White Onion, Rapeseed Oil, Noodle Sauce (Water, Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Salt, Onion Puree, Molasses, Tamarind Paste, Cornflour, Garlic Puree, Ground Cloves, Ginger Puree), Teriyaki Sauce (Soy Sauce (Water, Soybean, Wheat, Salt), Wine (Sulphur Dioxide), Sugar, Water, Spirit Vinegar, Salt, Spice Extracts, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder), Carrot, Green Pea, Stir-Fry Sauce (Water, Sugar, Salt, Molasses, Yeast Extract, Non-Modified Starch, Barley Malt Extract, Garlic Extract), Dark Soy Sauce (Water, Soybean, Sugar, Salt, Wheat Flour), Sugar, Sesame Oil, Flavour Enhancer (E621)), Sweet Chilli Sauce (33%) (Pineapple (Pineapple, Water, Sugar, Acidity Regulator (E330)), Sweet Chilli Sauce (Water, Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Gochujang Style Paste (Glucose Syrup, Fructose, White Wine Vinegar (Preservative (E223) (Sulphite)), Salted Black Bean (Soya), Concentrated Red Bell Pepper Juice, Sugar, Water, Rapeseed Oil, Soy Sauce (Water, Soybean, Salt, Spirit Vinegar), Concentrated Onion Juice, Salt, Onion Powder, Ground Cayenne Chilli, Colour (E160(c)), Tomato Powder, Rice Flour), Spirit Vinegar, Onion, Fructose, Garlic Puree, Red Chilli Puree, Cornflour, Salt, Pineapple Concentrate, Tomato Paste, Soy Sauce (Water, Soy Extract (Water, Soybean, Salt, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin)), Salt, Cane Molasses, Barley Malt Vinegar, Barley Malt Extract), Paprika, Yeast Extract ((Yeast Extract, Salt), Water, Salt), Colour (E160(c)), Black Pepper, Acidity Regulator (E330), Cinnamon), Green Pepper, White Onion, Chilli Sauce (Water, Sugar, Chilli (Chilli, Water, Salt, Acidity Regulator (E260)), Garlic, Modified Tapioca Starch, Salt, Acidity Regulator (E260)), Tomato Ketchup (Water, Tomato Paste, Glucose Syrup, Barley Malt Vinegar, Sugar, Native Maize Starch, Salt, Colour (E150(a)), Acidity Regulator (E330), Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Black Pepper, Ground Clove), Glucose Syrup, Onion Puree, Red Pepper, Sugar, Red Pepper Paste (Water, Corn Syrup, Wheat Flour, Wheat, Salt, Red Pepper Powder, Soybean, Alcohol, Garlic, Onion, Flavour Enhancer (E621)), Soy Sauce (Water, Soybean, Wheat, Salt, Alcohol (Ethanol)), Water, Potato Starch, Mirin (Glucose Syrup, Water, Spirit Vinegar, Fermented Rice Alcohol (Water, Rice, Alcohol, Salt, Rice Malt), Sugar, Acidity Regulator (E330), Cane Molasses), Salt, Paprika Powder, Garlic Puree, White Miso (Water, Soybean, Rice, Salt)), Fried Chicken (18%) (Chicken Breast, Brining Mix (Water, Maize Starch, Salt, Acidity Regulator (E500), Spirit Vinegar Powder, Tapioca Starch, Dried Glucose Syrup)), Marinade Mix (Water, Marinade (Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Paprika, Salt, Raising Agent (E500(ii)), Mushroom Extract (Maltodextrin, Mushroom Extract), Black Pepper Extract), Rapeseed Oil), Rapeseed Oil, Corn Flour)
Allergy Information
- Made in a production kitchen that uses or handles Crustaceans, Fish, Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites and Nuts. For allergens, including Cereal containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
- Keep in fridge- See front of pack for 'use by' date
Cooking Instructions
Microwave
Instructions: - Remove outer bento bowl and cardboard sleeve
- Pierce film several times
- Pop in microwave
800W 6 min
900w 5 min
Stand for 1 min
- Stir and tuck in
- Do not reheat
Oven cook
Instructions: - Preheat oven
- Remove outer bento bowl and cardboard sleeve
- Pierce film several times
- Pop on baking tray in middle of oven
200°C, Fan 180°C, Gas 6, 20 min
Stand for 1 min
- Stir and stuck in
- Do not reheat
Produce of
Made in the UK by us, using chicken from UK/EU
Number of uses
We think this is the perfect portion for one
Warnings
- We've carefully removed bones, but there's a tiny chance some might be left.
Name and address
- Made for:
- Wasabi Co. Ltd,
- Unit 5 Origin Business Park,
- Rainsford Road,
- Park Royal,
- London,
Return to
- Wanna chat?
- Say 'konnichiwa' to hi@wasabi.uk.com
- Discover more tantalising flavours online...
- wasabi.uk.com
- Wasabi Co. Ltd,
- Unit 5 Origin Business Park,
- Rainsford Road,
- Park Royal,
- London,
- NW10 7FW,
- United Kingdom.
Net Contents
450g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy (KJ)
|577
|Energy (Kcal)
|137
|Fat (g)
|4.0
|of which saturate fat (g)
|0.4
|Carbohydrate (g)
|21.0
|of which sugars (g)
|7.0
|Protein (g)
|5.2
|Salt (g)
|1.42
Safety information
We've carefully removed bones, but there's a tiny chance some might be left.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2022
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.