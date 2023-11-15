Bed Head Tigi Colour Goddess Shampoo 400Ml

Formulated with Vitamin E, Linseed as antioxidants and Coconut oil to condition and soften coloured hair. Bed Head's Colour Goddess Shampoo; new on the outside and just as epic on the inside. A colour enhancing formulation, not only designed with, but used by salon professionals. Delivering salon results and salon experience at home. The Bed Head colour care range, with a Colour Protection System, has been tailored with professionals to care for and revive chemically treated hair and enhance colour vibrancy. This colour shampoo is oil infused to help with colour maintenance and to keep colour looking electric. The shampoo deeply cleanses, nourishes and smooths so hair is left refreshed, healthy and frizz-free. Perfect for coloured hair, especially for highlighting brunette, copper and red tones. Lather the shampoo into wet hair, then rinse. For best results, follow with the Colour Goddess Conditioner. Formulated with Vitamin E and Linseed that are essential nutrients and powerful antioxidants, Coconut Oil that is rich in fatty acids and is known to penetrate, condition and soften coloured hair, Amodimethicone to smooth frizz, flyaways and static, Sweet Almond Oil for hydration and nourishment, and Keratin that helps structure and repair damaged hair. The professional shampoo is 400ml and comes with an irresistible Creamy Toffee fragrance! Let Your Creativity Rule™ Feed your colour craving! Colour Goddess™ Shampoo, with coconut oil and keratin, helps to keep hair soft and looking healthy. You will obsess over its irresistible toffee fragrance.

Developed with the TIGI® Creative Team for Hairdressers and their Clients.

A colour enhancing formulation, not only designed with, but used by salon professionals Perfect for coloured hair, especially for highlighting brunette, copper and red tones Oil Infused

Ingredients

Water (Aqua/Eau), Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Glycerin, Potassium Chloride, Fragrance (Parfum), Glycol Distearate, Dimethiconol, Sodium Benzoate, Carbomer, Sodium Chloride, Amodimethicone, Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, Cocamide MEA, Teadodecylbenzenesulfonate, Laureth-23, Citric Acid, Disodium EDTA, Trideceth-12, PEG-45M, Prunus Amygdalus Dulcis (Sweet Almond) Oil, Phenoxyethanol, Benzophenone-4, Butyrospermum Parkii (Shea) Butter, Cocos Nucifera (Coconut) Oil, Linum Usitatissimum (Linseed) Seed Oil, Hydrolyzed Keratin, Cetrimonium Chloride, Magnesium Carbonate, Panthenol, PPG-9, Tocopheryl Acetate, Silica, Mica (CI 77019), Iron Oxides (CI 77491), Titanium Dioxide (CI 77891), Blue 1 (CI 42090), Red 33 (CI 17200), Yellow 5 (CI 19140)

Net Contents

400ml ℮

Preparation and Usage