Nivea Derma Dry Control Maximum Antiperspirant 200Ml

NIVEA DERMA DRY CONTROL MAXIMUM A/Pspirnt 200ml
Discover the new Derma Dry Control Antiperspirant 96h Deodorant Spray - NIVEA's strongest antiperspirant yet. Move with confidence as this deodorant keeps sweat, wetness, and odours at bay for up to 96 hours whilst caring for the skin. Achieving silky-soft underarms couldn't be any easier thanks to DermaDry technology, which offers maximum skin protection for a smooth skin feeling without irritation. Tough on sweat, kind on skin, its non-irritating formula is designed to provide reliable protection whilst putting skin comfort first. Skin tolerance dermatologically proven.
96H extreme sweat defenceProtects the skinSoft and smooth skin feeling without irritationSkin tolerance dermatologically proven
200ML

Ingredients

Butane, Isobutane, Propane, Aluminum Chlorohydrate, Isopropyl Palmitate, Dicaprylyl Ether, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Sodium Lactate, Glycerin, Magnesium Aluminum Silicate, Sodium Ascorbyl Phosphate, Persea Gratissima Oil, Octyldodecanol, Propylene Carbonate, Disteardimonium Hectorite, Aqua, Tocopherol, Parfum

Produce of

Made in Germany

Net Contents

200ml ℮

