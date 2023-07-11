Nivea Derma Dry Control Maximum Antiperspirant 200Ml

Extremely flammable aerosol. Pressurized container: May burst if heated. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Do not spray on an open flame or other ignition source. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C. Give only empty bottle to recycling process. Do not spray into eyes. Do not apply on irritated or damaged skin. Avoid prolonged spraying and direct inhalation. Keep out of reach of children.

Extremely flammable aerosol. Pressurized container: May burst if heated. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Do not spray on an open flame or other ignition source. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C. Give only empty bottle to recycling process. Do not spray into eyes. Do not apply on irritated or damaged skin. Avoid prolonged spraying and direct inhalation. Keep out of reach of children.

Discover the new Derma Dry Control Antiperspirant 96h Deodorant Spray - NIVEA's strongest antiperspirant yet. Move with confidence as this deodorant keeps sweat, wetness, and odours at bay for up to 96 hours whilst caring for the skin. Achieving silky-soft underarms couldn't be any easier thanks to DermaDry technology, which offers maximum skin protection for a smooth skin feeling without irritation. Tough on sweat, kind on skin, its non-irritating formula is designed to provide reliable protection whilst putting skin comfort first. Skin tolerance dermatologically proven.

Discover the new Derma Dry Control Antiperspirant 96h Deodorant Spray - NIVEA's strongest antiperspirant yet. Move with confidence as this deodorant keeps sweat, wetness, and odours at bay for up to 96 hours whilst caring for the skin. Achieving silky-soft underarms couldn't be any easier thanks to DermaDry technology, which offers maximum skin protection for a smooth skin feeling without irritation. Tough on sweat, kind on skin, its non-irritating formula is designed to provide reliable protection whilst putting skin comfort first. Skin tolerance dermatologically proven.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023