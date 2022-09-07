Tesco Finest Beef Chianti & Rosemary Potatoes 400G
Typical values per 100g: Energy 490kJ / 116kcal
Product Description
- Cooked beef and butternut squash in a red wine gravy with roasted rosemary potatoes.
- Cooking prime British beef slowly intensifies all its rich flavour. Our experts use a bold, punchy Chianti and simmer it with muscovado sugar for a glossy finish. Golden, crisp rosemary and garlic roasted potatoes are perfect for soaking up every drop.
- Slow cooked beef in a rich, glossy sauce made with full bodied Chianti and butternut squash.
- Pack size: 400G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Roasted Rosemary Potatoes (41%) [Potato, Rapeseed Oil, Garlic Purée, Rosemary, Black Pepper], Cooked Beef (21%) [Beef, Cornflour, Salt], Water, Butternut Squash, Chianti Red Wine (2%), Red Wine, Beef Extract, Cornflour, Balsamic Vinegar [Wine Vinegar, Grape Must Concentrate], Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Rapeseed Oil, Dark Muscovado Sugar, Beef Gelatine, Garlic Purée, Sugar, Tomato Purée, Salt, Onion Juice Concentrate, Porcini Mushroom Powder.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 20-25 mins For best results oven heat. Remove outer sleeve and film lid. Remove potatoes and place directly onto a pre-heated baking tray, then also add the plastic tray containing the meat and sauce alongside potatoes and heat. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating. Stir meat and sauce before serving.
Oven from frozen
Instructions: 190°C/ Fan 170°C/ Gas 5 30-35 mins For best results oven heat. Remove outer sleeve and film lid. Remove potatoes and place directly onto a pre-heated baking tray, then also add the plastic tray containing the meat and sauce alongside potatoes and heat. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating. Stir meat and sauce before serving.
Microwave
Instructions: 800W 6 mins 30 secs / 900W 6 mins
Remove outer sleeve and pierce film lid several times. Place product onto a microwaveable plate.
Heat on full power for 800W/900W 4 mins.
Stand for 1 minute.
Heat for a further 800W 2 mins 30 secs / 900W 2 mins.
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Stir before serving.
Microwave from frozen
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave heating from frozen.
Cooking Precautions
- Allow tray to stand until it regains its rigidity.
Produce of
Made using British beef.
Number of uses
1 Servings
Recycling info
Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
400g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each pack (361g**)
|Energy
|490kJ / 116kcal
|1771kJ / 420kcal
|Fat
|2.9g
|10.4g
|Saturates
|0.5g
|1.7g
|Carbohydrate
|14.7g
|53.1g
|Sugars
|3.2g
|11.6g
|Fibre
|1.5g
|5.4g
|Protein
|7.2g
|26.0g
|Salt
|0.39g
|1.41g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|** When oven heated according to instructions 400g typically weighs 361g.
|-
|-
|When oven heated according to instructions.
|-
|-
