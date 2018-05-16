Product Description
- Smirnoff Ice Original Vodka Mixed Drink 10X250ml
- Smooth Smirnoff No.21 premium vodka mixed with the classic taste of lemon with sugar. A delightfully crisp, citrus taste, best poured directly into a tall glass over cubed ice. To finish garnish with a lemon wedge.
- Smirnoff prides itself on bringing famous beverages to connoisseurs and newcomers alike, assuring the consistently great taste and quality expected from the makers of the world’s No.1 premium vodka brand.
- Delicious vodka pre-mixed drink with the classic taste of lemon. Ready to take home, chill and enjoy
- Pack size: 2500ML
Information
Tasting Notes
- Smirnoff Ice Original has a delightfully crisp, citrus taste.
Alcohol Units
2.8
ABV
4% vol
Country
Italy
Alcohol Type
Wine
Storage Type
Ambient
Produce of
IT
Return to
- Diageo GB Ltd, 16 Great Malborough Street, Soho, London, W1F 7HS
Net Contents
0.25l
