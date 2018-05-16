Heinz Plant-Based Vegan Creamy Tomato Soup 400G

Per 1/2 can 200g
Product Description
- Vegan tomato soup
- Times are changing but our classic flavours aren't.
- Our tomato soup is rich, satisfying and as delicious as always. Only now it's plant based! Tuck into this warming soup and enjoy the classic taste of Heinz.
- Plant Based Deliciousness
- 1 of Your 5 a Day
- Low Sugar
- Low Fat
- No Artificial Colours, Flavours or Preservatives
- Suitable for Vegans
- Pack size: 400G
- Low Sugar
Information
Ingredients
Tomatoes (81%), Water, Fermented Soy, Modified Cornflour, Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Acidity Regulator - Citric Acid, Spice Extract, Herb Extract
Allergy Information
- Contains: Soya
Storage
Put unused soup in a suitable container in the fridge. Eat within 2 days.Best before end - see can end.
Cooking Instructions
Hob
Instructions: Heat gently in pan.
Number of uses
Servings per can - 2
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Net Contents
400g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 1/2 can
|%RI*
|Energy
|213kJ
|427kJ
|-
|51kcal
|102kcal
|5%
|Fat
|1.9g
|3.9g
|6%
|- of which saturates
|0.2g
|0.3g
|2%
|Carbohydrate
|7.3g
|14.7g
|6%
|- of which sugars
|4.0g
|7.9g
|9%
|Fibre
|0.6g
|1.1g
|Protein
|0.7g
|1.5g
|3%
|Salt
|0.5g
|1.0g
|17%
|*RI per serving
|-
|-
|-
|Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|Servings per can -2
|-
|-
|-
