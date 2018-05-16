We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Heinz Plant-Based Vegan Creamy Tomato Soup 400G

Per 1/2 can 200g

Energy
427kJ
102kcal
5%of the reference intake
Fat
3.9g

low

6%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.3g

low

2%of the reference intake
Sugars
7.9g

low

9%of the reference intake
Salt
1g

medium

17%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 213kJ

Product Description

  • Vegan tomato soup
  • Times are changing but our classic flavours aren't.
  • Our tomato soup is rich, satisfying and as delicious as always. Only now it's plant based! Tuck into this warming soup and enjoy the classic taste of Heinz.
  • Plant Based Deliciousness
  • 1 of Your 5 a Day
  • Low Sugar
  • Low Fat
  • No Artificial Colours, Flavours or Preservatives
  • Suitable for Vegans
  • Pack size: 400G
  • Low Sugar

Information

Ingredients

Tomatoes (81%), Water, Fermented Soy, Modified Cornflour, Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Acidity Regulator - Citric Acid, Spice Extract, Herb Extract

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Soya

Storage

Put unused soup in a suitable container in the fridge. Eat within 2 days.Best before end - see can end.

Cooking Instructions

Hob
Instructions: Heat gently in pan.

Number of uses

Servings per can - 2

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd.,
  • London,
  • SE1 9SG.
  • H.J. Heinz Company (Ireland) Ltd.,
  • Avoca Court,
  • Blackrock,

Return to

  • Get in touch
  • Phone 0800 5285757 (ROI 1800 995311)
  • Or visit heinz.co.uk
  • Please quote code on the can end
  • H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd.,
  • London,
  • SE1 9SG.
  • H.J. Heinz Company (Ireland) Ltd.,
  • Avoca Court,
  • Blackrock,
  • Co. Dublin.

Net Contents

400g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 1/2 can%RI*
Energy213kJ427kJ
-51kcal102kcal5%
Fat1.9g3.9g6%
- of which saturates0.2g0.3g2%
Carbohydrate7.3g14.7g6%
- of which sugars4.0g7.9g9%
Fibre0.6g1.1g
Protein0.7g1.5g3%
Salt0.5g1.0g17%
*RI per serving---
Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---
Servings per can -2---
