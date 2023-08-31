Hovis Simple White Bread 800G

Sliced White Bread

Here at Hovis® we have been feeding the Nation for over 130 years. We understand the importance of delicious food and good value, particularly during these challenging times. Simple White from Hovis® is a great tasting white loaf, carefully created by our expert bakers and perfect for toast or your favourite sandwich at any time of day.

Suitable for Vegetarians & Vegans Kosher - KLBD

Pack size: 800G

Wheat Flour (with added Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Yeast, Salt, Soya Flour, Preservative: E282, Emulsifiers: E472e, E481, Rapeseed Oil, Flour Treatment Agent: Ascorbic Acid

For allergens including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

This loaf contains 18 slices

800g ℮