We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
Hovis Simple White Bread 800G

Hovis Simple White Bread 800G

4.1(7)
Write a review

£1.25

£0.16/100g

Vegan
Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

Each slice (44g)
Energy
446kJ
105kcal
5%of the reference intake
Fat
1.0g

low

1%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.3g

low

1%of the reference intake
Sugars
1.5g

low

2%of the reference intake
Salt
0.40g

medium

7%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1014kJ

Sliced White Bread
Here at Hovis® we have been feeding the Nation for over 130 years. We understand the importance of delicious food and good value, particularly during these challenging times. Simple White from Hovis® is a great tasting white loaf, carefully created by our expert bakers and perfect for toast or your favourite sandwich at any time of day.
Designs and trademarks appearing on pack are owned by Hovis Ltd.
Suitable for Vegetarians & VegansKosher - KLBD
Pack size: 800G

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (with added Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Yeast, Salt, Soya Flour, Preservative: E282, Emulsifiers: E472e, E481, Rapeseed Oil, Flour Treatment Agent: Ascorbic Acid

Allergy Information

For allergens including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

This loaf contains 18 slices

Net Contents

800g ℮

View all White Bread

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here