Little Freddie Organic Prune Greek Style Yogurt With Oats 6M+ 100G

Product Description
- A smooth blend of prunes, yoghurt and oats
- For a free recycling envelope so none of your pouches end up in landfill, email hello@littlefreddie.com and unearth more handpicked flavours at littlefreddie.com.
- "This dreamy duo will be sure to surprise and delight.
- Our multi award-winning Greek Style Yoghurt with its thick and creamy texture is made from calcium-rich, West Country whole milk which is recommended for babies due to its higher fat content.
- We blind taste-tested prunes from five farms in three countries before selecting our richer, darker and more decadent prunes from the PGI protected region in France to bring a rich caramel flavour to this luscious yoghurt.
- This recipe makes a delicious breakfast, snack or dessert and is a great source of fibre to help get things moving.
- All of our recipes are developed alongside our registered nutritionist Rhiannon Lambert to ensure they are as nutritionally complete as they are delicious.
- A source of fibre and soya free.
- We want to become a business that gives more than it takes.
- - We are the UK's only carbon negative baby food brand.
- - Our packaging is 100% recyclable. Recycle your pouch & finger food packaging using our prepaid recycling bags at littlefreddie.com.
- "
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere for freshness.
- EU Organic - GB-ORG-02, EU/non-EU Agriculture
- Organic
- Perfect start
- Source of fibre
- Suitable for Vegetarians
- Contains only naturally occurring sugars
- Pack size: 100G
Information
Ingredients
Organic Prunes 57%, Organic Greek Style Yoghurt (Milk) 41%, Organic Wholemeal Oat Flour (Gluten) 2%
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep in a cool, dry place. Pop in the fridge after opening and enjoy within 24 hours.
Produce of
Made in EU
Preparation and Usage
- Method: Delicious at room temperature or slightly chilled. Do not microwave.
- Weaning advice: This meal contains dairy, which makes it best for babies of 6 months and over.
Warnings
- Important: To reduce the risk of choking, keep cap away from infants and supervise when eating. If this pouch is damaged or oddly inflated, do not eat - return to us.
Name and address
- Sunny Fields,
- PO Box 74275,
- London,
- W2 7UQ.
Lower age limit
6 Months
Net Contents
100g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy
|431kJ / 103kcal
|Fat
|3.8g
|- Saturated Fat
|2.5g
|Carbohydrates
|13.6g
|- Sugars
|10.2g
|Fibre
|2.6g
|Protein
|2.4g
|Salt
|0.08g
Safety information
