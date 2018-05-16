Whitley Neill Black Cherry Gin 70cl

Really nice i need a back up bottle.
Providing you get this at the correct percentage this is gorgeous with a mixer. I'm not keen on tonic so Diet Lemonade or even Pepsi Max. The Coke makes it a more darker richer drink than with the Lemonade, and sweeter. The lemonade makes it a lighter drink, you get the cherry more with the lemonade, but either way this is really nice. At 41% Vol it's strong, but can if you wished to be be drank neat. A Very nice Cherry Gin, unlike some others this really does have the hit of cherry.