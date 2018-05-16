We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Whitley Neill Black Cherry Gin 70Cl

5(1)Write a review
image 1 of Whitley Neill Black Cherry Gin 70Cl
£28.00
£40.00/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws.

Product Description

  • Whitley Neill Black Cherry Gin 70cl
  • Black Cherry Gin
  • Inspired by South African cherry orchards, this delicious gin is infused with succulent black cherries for a deep and luscious flavour.
  • Johnny Neill
  • Inspired by Africa
  • Distilled at The City of London Distillery
  • Pack size: 70CL

Information

Alcohol Units

28.9

ABV

41.3% vol

Country

United Kingdom

Alcohol Type

Spirits

Storage Type

Ambient

Name and address

  • The Whitley Neill Distillery Ltd,
  • Tennyson House,
  • 159-165 Great Portland Street,
  • London,
  • W1W 5PA,
  • UK.

Distributor address

  • Dyflin Distillers Ltd,
  • 39/40 Mount Street Upper,
  • Dublin 2,
  • Ireland.

Return to

  • The Whitley Neill Distillery Ltd,
  • Tennyson House,
  • 159-165 Great Portland Street,
  • London,
  • W1W 5PA,
  • UK.
  • Dyflin Distillers Ltd,
  • 39/40 Mount Street Upper,
  • Dublin 2,
  • Ireland.
  • WWW.WHITLEYNEILL.COM

Net Contents

70cl ℮

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Really nice i need a back up bottle.

5 stars

Providing you get this at the correct percentage this is gorgeous with a mixer. I'm not keen on tonic so Diet Lemonade or even Pepsi Max. The Coke makes it a more darker richer drink than with the Lemonade, and sweeter. The lemonade makes it a lighter drink, you get the cherry more with the lemonade, but either way this is really nice. At 41% Vol it's strong, but can if you wished to be be drank neat. A Very nice Cherry Gin, unlike some others this really does have the hit of cherry.

