New

Pink Panther Wafers 154G

Pink Panther Wafers 154G
£0.70
£0.46/100g

Product Description

  • Wafers with vanilla flavoured cream filling.
  • The Pink Panther™ & © 1964-2022 Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios Inc. All rights reserved.
  • Crispy wafers filled with vanilla flavoured cream
  • No artificial colours or flavours
  • Suitable for Vegans
  • Pack size: 154G

Information

Ingredients

Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed), Sugar, Wheat Flour, Wheat Starch, Potato Starch, Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin, Vegetable Concentrates (Red Beetroot, Red Radish), Natural Vanilla Flavouring, Salt, Raising Agent: Sodium Carbonates

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Egg, Milk, Nuts, Peanut, Sesame. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, store in an airtight container.

Produce of

Packed in Poland

Number of uses

This pack contains approximately 20 wafers

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Recycling info

Pack. Recycle

Name and address

  • Packed for:
  • Asvina (UK) Ltd,
  • Unit 7,
  • Wilmington Close,
  • Watford,
  • WD18 OFQ.

Return to

  • Quality Guarantee: Please contact us if you have any feedback on our products, or write to our service team, enclosing your pack, complete with best before panel and contents. This does not affect your statutory rights. Email us at info@asvina.co.uk
  • Asvina (UK) Ltd,
  • Unit 7,
  • Wilmington Close,
  • Watford,
  • WD18 OFQ.

Net Contents

154g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 7.7g wafer
Energy2240kJ/536kcal172kJ/41kcal
Fat30.0g2.3g
of which saturates17.0g1.3g
Carbohydrate61.8g4.8g
of which sugars24.5g1.9g
Protein3.9g0.3g
Salt0.20g0.02g
This pack contains approximately 20 wafers--
Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

