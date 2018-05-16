New
Pink Panther Wafers 154G
Product Description
- Wafers with vanilla flavoured cream filling.
- The Pink Panther™ & © 1964-2022 Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios Inc. All rights reserved.
- Crispy wafers filled with vanilla flavoured cream
- No artificial colours or flavours
- Suitable for Vegans
- Pack size: 154G
Information
Ingredients
Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed), Sugar, Wheat Flour, Wheat Starch, Potato Starch, Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin, Vegetable Concentrates (Red Beetroot, Red Radish), Natural Vanilla Flavouring, Salt, Raising Agent: Sodium Carbonates
Allergy Information
- May also contain Egg, Milk, Nuts, Peanut, Sesame. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, store in an airtight container.
Produce of
Packed in Poland
Number of uses
This pack contains approximately 20 wafers
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Recycling info
Pack. Recycle
Name and address
- Packed for:
- Asvina (UK) Ltd,
- Unit 7,
- Wilmington Close,
- Watford,
- WD18 OFQ.
Return to
Quality Guarantee: Please contact us if you have any feedback on our products, or write to our service team, enclosing your pack, complete with best before panel and contents. This does not affect your statutory rights. Email us at info@asvina.co.uk
- Asvina (UK) Ltd,
- Unit 7,
- Wilmington Close,
- Watford,
- WD18 OFQ.
Net Contents
154g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 7.7g wafer
|Energy
|2240kJ/536kcal
|172kJ/41kcal
|Fat
|30.0g
|2.3g
|of which saturates
|17.0g
|1.3g
|Carbohydrate
|61.8g
|4.8g
|of which sugars
|24.5g
|1.9g
|Protein
|3.9g
|0.3g
|Salt
|0.20g
|0.02g
