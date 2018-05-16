New
Little Freddie Organic Exotic Coconut & Tropical Fruit 6Mth 100G
Product Description
- A smooth blend of apples, bananas, pineapples and coconut
- A smooth blend of coconut, tropical fruits and flavourful apples.
- We have brought together coconut, sweet pineapple and creamy banana for a taste of the tropics.
- Coconut milk is rich in vitamins, minerals and healthy fats, making it a great introduction to more exotic flavours for your baby.
- This pouch is made from ingredients high in vitamin C and is a source of fibre.
- Because we believe Exceptional ingredients taste better.
- 100% Organic baby food with nothing else added. Gluten free, dairy free and suitable for vegetarians.
- For a free recycling envelope so none of your pouches end up in landfill, email hello@littlefreddie.com and unearth more handpicked flavours at littlefreddie.com
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere for freshness.
- Organic
- Source of fibre
- Dairy and Gluten free
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 100G
- Source of fibre
Information
Ingredients
Organic Apples 31%, Organic Bananas 28%, Organic Pineapples 25%, Organic Coconut Milk 15%, Organic Rice Flour 1%, Organic Lemon Juice Concentrate <0.1%
Storage
Keep in a cool, dry place. Pop in the fridge after opening and enjoy within 48 hours.
Preparation and Usage
- Method: Delicious hot or cold. To warm, stand in hot water and check temperature before serving. Do not microwave.
- Weaning advice: The government says you don't need to wean your little one until they're 6 months old. But every baby is different - and you know yours best.
Warnings
- Important: To reduce the risk of choking, keep cap away from infants and supervise when eating. If this pouch is damaged or oddly inflated, do not eat - return to us.
Name and address
- Sunny Fields,
- PO Box 74275,
- London,
- W2 7UQ.
Return to
- A question? Card? Carrot? Send it to...
- Sunny Fields,
- PO Box 74275,
- London,
- W2 7UQ.
Lower age limit
4 Months
Net Contents
100g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy
|389kJ / 93kcal
|Fat
|3.9g
|- Saturated fat
|3.3g
|Carbohydrates
|12.3g
|- Sugars
|9.3g
|Fibre
|2.8g
|Protein
|0.9g
|Salt
|<0.1g
|Contains naturally occurring sugars
|-
Safety information
Important: To reduce the risk of choking, keep cap away from infants and supervise when eating. If this pouch is damaged or oddly inflated, do not eat - return to us.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2023
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.