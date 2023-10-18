Peppa Pig Fleece Blanket

Let's make some magic with this official Peppa Pig fleece. This officially licenced Peppa Pig fleece is perfect for snuggling up with and getting cosy. With all the Peppa Pig being a fairy it is the perfect gift for the Peppa Pig fan in your life.

Peppa Pig is a British preschool animated television series. The show follows Peppa, a piglet, and her family, as well as her peers portrayed as other animals.Peppa Pig is a lovable but slightly bossy little pig. She is four years old and lives with Mummy Pig, Daddy Pig and her little brother George. Peppa likes looking after her little brother George and going on adventures with him.