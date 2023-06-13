Kellogg's Crunchy Nut Salted Caramel 375G
Guideline Daily Amounts
- Energy
- 516kJ
- 122kcal
- 6%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 1.1g
- 2%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 0.2g
- 1%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 9.6g
- 11%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.27g
- 5%of the reference intake
Ingredients
Allergy Information
Number of uses
Net Contents
Additives
|Typical Values
|/ 100g %RI*
|/30g %RI*
|Energy
|1720kJ
|516kJ
|-
|406kcal
|122kcal 6%
|Fat
|3.7g
|1.1g 2%
|of which saturates
|0.7g
|0.2g 1%
|Carbohydrate
|85g
|26g 10%
|of which sugars
|32g
|9.6g 11%
|Fibre
|2.4g
|0.7g
|Protein
|7.0g
|2.1g 4%
|Salt
|0.9g
|0.27g 5%
|Vitamin D
|5.0µg 100%
|1.5µg 30%
|Thiamin
|0.91mg 83%
|0.27mg 25%
|Riboflavin
|1.2mg 86%
|0.36mg 25%
|Niacin
|13mg 81%
|3.9mg 25%
|Vitamin B6
|1.2mg 86%
|0.36mg 25%
|Folic Acid
|209µg 105%
|62.7µg 31%
|Vitamin B12
|2.1µg 84%
|0.63µg 25%
|Iron
|8.3mg 59%
|2.5mg 18%
|Vitamins:
|Minerals:
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
Manufacturer Address
Return to
