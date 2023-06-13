Kellogg's Crunchy Nut Salted Caramel 375G

Salted Caramel Flavour Flakes of Corn with Peanuts, Fortified with Vitamins and Iron. Responsibly Sourced Corn** **Find out more about our responsibly sourced corn initiatives at www.kelloggs.com Enjoy as part of a varied & balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle.

Introducing a new flavour twist on the iconic original cereal with Kellogg's Crunchy Nut Salted Caramel Flavour Twist breakfast cereal. Crunchy peanuts and toasted flakes combined with salted caramel flavour. Kellogg's Crunchy Nut Salted Caramel Flavour Twist breakfast cereal is made with natural grains, high in vitamin D and contains no artificial colours or flavours. *Contains >15% RI of vitamin D and iron. Vitamin D contributes to the maintenance of normal bones.

Kellogg's Crunchy Nut.

- Introducing a tasty new flavour twist with Kellogg's Crunchy Nut Salted Caramel Flavour Twist breakfast cereal. - Kellogg's Crunchy Nut Salted Caramel Flavour Twist breakfast cereal is made with crunchy peanuts, toasted flakes & salted caramel flavour. - Kellogg's Crunchy Nut Salted Caramel Flavour Twist breakfast cereal is high in vitamin D. - Made with natural grains, Kellogg's Crunchy Nut Salted Caramel Flavour Twist breakfast cereal brings added goodnes* - Kellogg's Crunchy Nut Salted Caramel Flavour Twist breakfast cereal contains no artificial colours or flavours.

Pack size: 375G

Vitamin D which contributes to the maintenance of normal bones

High in Vitamin D

Ingredients

Maize, Sugar, Barley Malt Extract, Peanuts (6.5%), Salt, Caramelised Sugar, Natural Flavouring, Niacin, Iron, Vitamin B6, Riboflavin, Thiamin, Folic Acid, Vitamin D, Vitamin B12

Allergy Information

May contain Gluten from other Cereals. For allergens see ingredients highlighted in bold.

Number of uses

12 Servings

Net Contents

375g ℮

