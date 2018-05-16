New
Pakeeza Passion Fruit Lassi Thick Yogurt Drink 330G
Product Description
- Thick, creamy and bursting with the tropical flavours of passionfruit, our lassi is a seriously smooth yogurt drink made with an authentic, traditional recipe.
- Made with British milk
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 330G
Information
Ingredients
Fat Free Yogurt (Milk), Passionfruit (15%)
Allergy Information
- Allergen information: Highlighted in bold in the ingredient declaration.
Storage
Keep in the fridge. Store between 1-5°C. Once opened consume within 3 days and do not exceed the use by date.Use by: See side of neck
Preparation and Usage
- Shake to wake
- Shake it up and serve ice cold at any time, day or night.
Name and address
- Pakeeza Dairies Ltd,
- Rochdale,
- OL16 5LX.
Net Contents
330g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy
|337kJ/79kcal
|Fat
|0.1g
|of which saturates
|0.06g
|Mono-unsaturates
|0.03g
|Polyunsaturates
|<0.01g
|Carbohydrate
|14.6g
|of which sugars
|9.9g
|Fibre
|<0.5g
|Protein
|5.05g
|Salt
|0.25g
