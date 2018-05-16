Whitby Seafoods Scampi 370G

Per 100g of oven-baked scampi
Typical values per 100g: Energy 868kJ/207kcal
Product Description
- British langoustine tails in a crisp, golden crumb. With added water.
- This Whitby Scampi is perfect for the whole family! Prepared using Langoustine tails responsibly sourced from the waters around the British Isles and carefully wrapped in the crispiest of breadcrumbs. Pop them in the oven and bring a bloomin' special Whitby seaside dining experience to your home.
- We responsibly source all sorts of seafood from the best locations around the world and bring them back to Whitby, where we make them even more delicious.
- Welcome to Whitby
- Founded back in 1985, Whitby Seafoods is an independent Yorkshire family business based in Whitby, a fishing town on the North East coast of England.
- We pride ourselves on doing things honestly and properly, staying true to our family values, to provide top-notch tasty creations to seafood - lovers every day.
- Our Big Family Pack
- Made from one or more tails per piece
- Pack size: 370G
Information
Ingredients
Breadcrumbs (Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Yeast, Dextrose, Salt), Scampi (Crustaceans) (33%), Batter (Water, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Wheat Starch, Salt, Colour: E160C), Water, Rapeseed Oil, Stabilisers (E339, E451, E452)
Allergy Information
- May contain Molluscs, Fish and Milk. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see the ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep in the freezer and polish off by the best before date. Once defrosted, please don't refreeze.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Always cook from frozen. The instructions below are just a guide: do make sure our scampi is piping hot throughout before serving. Once cooled, please don't reheat.
Deep Fry
Instructions: Remove all packaging and place the scampi into hot oil (180°C). Cook from frozen for 4 minutes until crisp and golden. Drain on kitchen paper before serving. Scoff before someone else does.
Oven cook
Instructions: Preheat oven to 220°C / 200°C fan / gas mark 7. Remove all packaging and place the scampi on a preheated baking tray in the centre of the oven. Bake for 18 mins, turning halfway through cooking, until crisp and golden. Tuck in.
Warnings
- Warning
- Whilst we do everything we can to remove every trace of shell, it is always possible some small bits may slip through the net.
Name and address
- Kilkeel Seafoods Ltd,
Return to
- Whitby Seafoods Ltd,
- Fairfield Way,
- Whitby,
- North Yorkshire,
- Y022 4PU.
- For sales outside of the UK:
- Kilkeel Seafoods Ltd,
- The Harbour,
- Kilkeel,
- Co. Down,
- BT34 4AX.
- info@whitby-seafoods.com
Net Contents
370g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|(Per 100g of oven-cooked scampi)
|Energy
|868kJ/207kcal
|Fat
|7.7g
|of which saturates
|0.6g
|Carbohydrate
|23.0g
|of which sugars
|0.2g
|Fibre
|3.0g
|Protein
|10.0g
|Salt
|0.96g
Safety information
