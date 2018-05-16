New
Blue Dragon Wok Ready Medium Noodles 300G
Product Description
- Medium Wok Ready Wheat Noodles
- At Blue Dragon, we are inspired by the vibrancy of modern Asia, sharing new tastes and recipes to fuel your passion for food
- If you love this, why not try...
- Blue Dragon Wide Wok-Ready Noodles
- Ready in 2 minutes
- No artificial colours or flavourings
- Suitable for vegetarians and vegans
- Pack size: 300G
Information
Ingredients
Water, Wheat Flour, Wheat Gluten, Sunflower Oil, Salt, Acidity Regulator (Lactic Acid), Stabiliser (Guar Gum)
Allergy Information
- May also contain Soy, Peanuts and Nuts. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 3 days.
Produce of
Produced in China with local or imported wheat flour
Preparation and Usage
- Feeling inspired?
- We sometimes add a handful of sliced spring onions for some extra crunch and flavour!
Number of uses
Serving per pack : 2, Serving size 150 g
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Recycling info
Pack. Don't Recycle
Name and address
- AB World Foods Ltd.,
- Leigh,
- WN7 5RS,
- UK.
Return to
- AB World Foods Ltd.,
- Leigh,
- WN7 5RS,
- UK.
- UK: 0800 0195 617
- ROI: 0044 800 0195 617
- www.bluedragon.co.uk
Net Contents
300g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Serving
|Energy
|579 kJ/137 kcal
|868 kJ/206 kcal
|Fat
|1.1 g
|1.6 g
|of which saturates
|0.2 g
|0.3 g
|Carbohydrate
|25 g
|37 g
|of which sugars
|<0.5 g
|<0.5 g
|Fibre
|2.9 g
|4.3 g
|Protein
|5.6 g
|8.5 g
|Salt
|0.32 g
|0.49 g
|Serving per pack : 2, Serving size 150 g
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2023
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.