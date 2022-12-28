We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Blue Dragon Thai Green Curry Paste 170G

£2.30

£1.36/100g

Blue Dragon Thai Green Curry Paste 170G
£2.30
£1.36/100g

Product Description

  • Thai-style green curry paste with green chillies, lemongrass and lime leaves.
  • Chilli rating - medium - 2
  • No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 170G

Information

Ingredients

Water, Minced Lemongrass (11%), Garlic Purée (11%), Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Onion Purée, Minced Galangal, Modified Maize Starch, Green Bird's Eye Chillies (3%), Thai Basil (2.5%), Soybean Paste (Water, Soya Beans, Rice, Salt), Coriander Leaf, Salt, Lime Leaves (1.5%), Spices (Coriander, Black Pepper, Cumin, Turmeric), Yeast Extract, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Colour (Chlorophylls)

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Peanuts and Nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 2 weeks.

Preparation and Usage

  • For a tasty Thai Green Curry for two:
  • Sizzle: Heat 1 tbsp of oil in a pan and add 400g thinly sliced chicken breast and fry until sealed. Reduce the heat to medium and add 1/2 jar of paste and cook for 1 minute.
  • Stir: Stir in 1/2 can (200ml) of Blue Dragon Coconut Milk and bring to the boil. Add a handful of mangetout and baby corn.
  • Enjoy: Simmer until chicken is cooked through and serve with steamed rice.
  • Feeling inspired?
  • Add a dash of Blue Dragon Fish Sauce after the coconut milk for a richer flavour.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • AB World Foods Ltd.,
  • Leigh,
  • WN7 5RS,
  • UK.

Return to

  • AB World Foods Ltd.,
  • Leigh,
  • WN7 5RS,
  • UK.
  • UK: 0800 0195 617
  • ROI: 0044 800 0195 617
  • www.bluedragon.co.uk

Net Contents

170g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy818kJ/196kcal
Fat12g
of which saturates0.8g
Carbohydrate19g
of which sugars13g
Protein2.5g
Salt2.2g
2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Thoroughly enjoyed this. Had it with rice and shri

5 stars

Thoroughly enjoyed this. Had it with rice and shrimps. Would really recommend this.

Really good product!!

5 stars

Really good product and I am definitely impressed with the product.

