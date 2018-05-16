We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

date 2018-05-16

Tesco Cream Cheese Stuffed Peppers 290G

Tesco Cream Cheese Stuffed Peppers 290G
£3.15
£1.43/100g DR.WT

¼ of a jar

Energy
289kJ
69kcal
3%of the reference intake
Fat
4.8g

medium

7%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.4g

medium

7%of the reference intake
Sugars
4.6g

medium

5%of the reference intake
Salt
0.60g

medium

10%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 525kJ / 126kcal

Product Description

  • Red peppers stuffed with a full fat soft cheese mix in rapeseed oil.
  • Sweet & Creamy
  • Pack size: 220G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Red Pepper, Rapeseed Oil, Full Fat Soft Cheese Mix [Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Modified Tapioca Starch, Stabilisers (Guar Gum, Carboxymethylcellulose, Sodium Alginate)], Water, Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Salt.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and covered in oil. Consume within 5 days and by date shown.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Jar. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Drained weight

220g

Net Contents

290g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g¼ of a jar (55g)
Energy525kJ / 126kcal289kJ / 69kcal
Fat8.7g4.8g
Saturates2.6g1.4g
Carbohydrate8.5g4.7g
Sugars8.4g4.6g
Fibre2.0g1.1g
Protein2.6g1.4g
Salt1.10g0.60g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold, drained.--
Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

