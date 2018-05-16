New
Ferrero Rocher Golden Easter Egg 250G
Product Description
- Ferrero Rocher Golden Easter Egg 250G
- Make Easter taste better with Ferrero Rocher
- Suitable for Vegetarians
- Pack size: 250G
Information
Allergy Information
- May Contain: Almonds
- Contains: Hazelnuts, Milk, Soya, Wheat
Storage
Store in a cool dry place
Number of uses
6 Servings
Name and address
- (UK) Ferrero,
- 889 Greenford Road,
- Greenford,
- UB6 0HE.
- (ROI) Ferrero,
- Kinsale Road,
- (UK) Ferrero,
- 889 Greenford Road,
- Greenford,
- UB6 0HE.
- (ROI) Ferrero,
- Kinsale Road,
- Cork.
- Consumer Careline: 00 44 330 0538943
- www.ferrerorocher.com
Net Contents
250g ℮
- Milk Chocolate & Hazelnut Egg 175g e
- Whole Hazelnut in Milk Chocolate and Nut Croquante 75g e
Information
Ingredients
Milk Chocolate 30% (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa mass, Skimmed Milk Powder, Concentrated Butter, Emulsifier: Lecithins (Soya), Vanillin), Hazelnuts (28.5%), Sugar, Palm Oil, Wheat Flour, Whey Powder (Milk), Fat-Reduced Cocoa, Emulsifier: Lecithins (Soya), Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Salt, Vanillin
Allergy Information
Storage
Number of uses
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g:
|Energy
|2506 kJ / 603 kcal
|Fat
|42.7 g
|of which Saturates
|14.1 g
|Carbohydrate
|44.4 g
|of which Sugars
|39.9 g
|Protein
|8.2 g
|Salt
|0.153 g
- Milk Chocolate & Hazelnut Egg 175g e
- Whole Hazelnut in Milk Chocolate and Nut Croquante 75g e
Information
Ingredients
Milk Chocolate 80% (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Skimmed Milk Powder, Concentrated Butter, Emulsifier: Lecithins (Soya), Vanillin), Hazelnuts (20%), Milk Chocolate contains: Cocoa Solids 42% min., Milk Solids 14% min
Allergy Information
Storage
Number of uses
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g:
|Energy
|2598 kJ / 625 kcal
|Fat
|46.4 g
|of which Saturates
|22.3 g
|Carbohydrate
|42.8 g
|of which Sugars
|41.8 g
|Protein
|7.4 g
|Salt
|0.127 g
