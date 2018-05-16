Oxo Reduced Salt Beef Stock Pots With Rosemary 4X20g

Each 100ml of pre-heated stock contains
- Energy
- 28kJ
-
- 7kcal
- 1%of the reference intake
- Fat
- <0.5g
- <1%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 0.1g
- <1%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- <0.5g
- <1%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.44g
- 7%of the reference intake
low
low
low
medium
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 702kJ/168kcal
Product Description
- Reduced Salt Concentrated Beef Stock
- Find us at: OXO.co.uk
- Drawing on over 100 years of stock perfection, Reduced Salt Rich Beef Stock Pots are here to take mealtimes to the next level. Made with a quality blend of real meat juices, vegetables, herbs and seasoning, our small but mighty-delicious rich beef stock pots are bursting with flavour but with 25% less salt**. Simply dissolve in 500ml boiling water to create a quick beef stock, or melt and stir straight into your cooking, releasing bold flavours and filling the kitchen with rich aromas. Transform dishes like warming stews, rich casseroles and spicy beef ramen into unforgettable family favourites with deeper, richer flavours.
- **25% less salt than standard product.
- Have You Tried Our Other Delicious Stock Pots? OXO Stock Pots Rich Beef with Rosemary & Onion OXO Stock Pots Red Wine with Half a Glass in Each Pot. We Say Great Things Come in Small Packages, enjoy bold flavours, from a very small pot.
- Crossed Grain - GB-178-008
- Oxo trade marks, designs and logos appearing on this pack are owned by the Premier Foods Group.
- OXO 4 Reduced Salt** Rich Beef Rosemary & Onion Stock Pots
- With real meat juices for authentic taste
- 25% Reduced Salt**
- Gluten free
- Dissolve in boiling water or melt and stir in whilst cooking for rich flavour
- **25% less salt than standard product.
- Pack size: 80G
Information
Ingredients
Water, Dried Glucose Syrup, Lodised Salt, Beef Stock (5%) (Yeast Extract (contains Barley), Beef Stock (Beef Extract, Beef Bone Stock, Water), Salt), Natural Onion Flavouring, Roasted Barley Malt Extract, Flavourings, Sugar, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Palm Oil, Onion Powder, Carrot Powder, Acidity Regulator (Lactic Acid), Ground Black Pepper, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Ground Rosemary, Ground Thyme, Salt, Natural Rosemary Flavouring
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool dry place. After opening store in the fridge for up to 3 days. This product can crystallise - it's a natural process which doesn't impact on the product quality.
Preparation and Usage
- Dissolve in 500ml boiling water (or 750ml for a lighter stock)
- Alternatively simply melt & stir in while cooking.
Number of uses
This pack makes approximately 20 portions
Additives
- Free From Added MSG
- Free From Artificial Colours
Recycling info
Carton. Recycle Lid. Don't Recycle Pot. Recycle
Name and address
- Premier Foods ROI,
- PO Box 13008.
Return to
- If you have any problems please keep the packaging and phone UK 0800 374342 Monday - Friday 9am - 5pm.
- Or write Freepost Premier Foods Consumer Relations.
- ROI: phone 1800 93 2814
- Premier Foods ROI,
- PO Box 13008.
Net Contents
4 x 20g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g as sold
|Per portion (100ml) as prepared
|Energy
|702kJ/168kcal
|28kJ/7kcal
|Fat
|5.2g
|<0.5g
|of which Saturates
|2.4g
|0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|20.2g
|0.8g
|of which Sugars
|5.3g
|<0.5g
|Fibre
|7.8g
|<0.5g
|Protein
|6.1g
|<0.5g
|Salt
|11.05g
|0.44g
|This pack makes approximately 20 portions
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2023
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.