New
Galaxy Cookie Crumble Easter Egg 500G
Product Description
- Galaxy® Egg - Hollow milk chocolate egg with cookie pieces (7.0%). Galaxy® Bars - Milk chocolate with cookie pieces (8.0%).
- Milk chocolate egg with cookie pieces and 3 Galaxy® cookie crumble bars
- Chocolate shaped hollow egg with cookie pieces (7.0%) contains 3 Galaxy® Cookie Crumble Bars.
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 500G
Information
Allergy Information
- May Contain: Almonds, Barley, Hazelnuts, Peanuts
- Contains: Milk, Soya, Wheat
Storage
For best before date see back of pack.Store in a cool, dry place.
Recycling info
Card. Recycle Foil. Recycle
Name and address
- GB: Freepost Mars Wrigley Confectionery UK Ltd.
- IE: Mars Foods Ireland Ltd,
- PO Box 3856,
- Dublin 4.
Return to
- GB: Freepost Mars Wrigley Confectionery UK Ltd.
- 0800 952 0077
- IE: Mars Foods Ireland Ltd,
- PO Box 3856,
- Dublin 4.
- 1890 812 315
- www.mars.co.uk/contact
Net Contents
500g ℮
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Palm Fat, Milk Fat, Lactose, Whey Permeate (from Milk), Wheat Flour, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin, Polyglycerol Polyricinoleate), Butter (Milk), Cocoa Powder, Sunflower Oil, Glucose Syrup, Natural Colour (Vegetable Carbon), Salt, Raising Agent (E503), Vanilla Extract, Chocolate contains Milk Solids14% minimum and Cocoa Solids 25% minimum, Milk Chocolate contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter
Storage
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|/ 100g
|/ 25g / (%*)
|Energy
|2224kJ
|556kJ (7%)
|-
|532kcal
|133kcal (7%)
|Fat
|30g
|7.4g (11%)
|of which saturates
|18g
|4.4g (22%)
|Carbohydrate
|58g
|14g (6%)
|of which sugars
|55g
|14g (15%)
|Protein
|7.3g
|1.8g (4%)
|Salt
|0.26g
|0.07g (1%)
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|Portions per pack: 15, Portion size: 25g
|-
|-
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder, Milk Fat, Cocoa Mass, Wheat Flour, Lactose, Whey Permeate (from Milk), Cocoa Powder, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Palm Fat, Sunflower Oil, Glucose Syrup, Natural Colour (Vegetable Carbon), Salt, Raising Agent (E503), Vanilla Extract, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum and Cocoa Solids 25% minimum
Storage
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|/ 100g
|/ 40g / (%*)
|Energy
|2288kJ
|915kJ (11%)
|-
|548kcal
|219kcal (11%)
|Fat
|33g
|13g (19%)
|of which saturates
|21g
|8.2g (41%)
|Carbohydrate
|55g
|22g (8%)
|of which sugars
|52g
|21g (23%)
|Protein
|7.0g
|2.8g (6%)
|Salt
|0.28g
|0.11g (2%)
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|Portions per pack: 3, Portion size: 40g
|-
|-
