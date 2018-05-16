We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

New

Galaxy Cookie Crumble Easter Egg 500G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Galaxy Cookie Crumble Easter Egg 500G

This product is available for delivery or collection until 07/04/2023

£12.00
£NaN/null

This product is available for delivery or collection until 07/04/2023

Product Description

  • Galaxy® Egg - Hollow milk chocolate egg with cookie pieces (7.0%). Galaxy® Bars - Milk chocolate with cookie pieces (8.0%).
  • Milk chocolate egg with cookie pieces and 3 Galaxy® cookie crumble bars
  • Chocolate shaped hollow egg with cookie pieces (7.0%) contains 3 Galaxy® Cookie Crumble Bars.
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 500G

Information

Allergy Information

  • May Contain: Almonds, Barley, Hazelnuts, Peanuts
  • Contains: Milk, Soya, Wheat

Storage

For best before date see back of pack.Store in a cool, dry place.

Recycling info

Card. Recycle Foil. Recycle

Name and address

  • GB: Freepost Mars Wrigley Confectionery UK Ltd.
  • IE: Mars Foods Ireland Ltd,
  • PO Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.

Return to

  • GB: Freepost Mars Wrigley Confectionery UK Ltd.
  • 0800 952 0077
  • IE: Mars Foods Ireland Ltd,
  • PO Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.
  • 1890 812 315
  • www.mars.co.uk/contact

Net Contents

500g ℮

  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Galaxy® Egg
  • 3 Galaxy® Cookie Crumble Bars 40g ℮

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Palm Fat, Milk Fat, Lactose, Whey Permeate (from Milk), Wheat Flour, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin, Polyglycerol Polyricinoleate), Butter (Milk), Cocoa Powder, Sunflower Oil, Glucose Syrup, Natural Colour (Vegetable Carbon), Salt, Raising Agent (E503), Vanilla Extract, Chocolate contains Milk Solids14% minimum and Cocoa Solids 25% minimum, Milk Chocolate contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

Allergy Information

  • May Contain: Almonds, Barley, Hazelnuts, Peanuts
  • Contains: Milk, Soya, Wheat

Storage

  • For best before date see back of pack.Store in a cool, dry place.

Nutrition

Typical Values/ 100g/ 25g / (%*)
Energy 2224kJ556kJ (7%)
-532kcal133kcal (7%)
Fat 30g7.4g (11%)
of which saturates 18g4.4g (22%)
Carbohydrate 58g14g (6%)
of which sugars 55g14g (15%)
Protein 7.3g1.8g (4%)
Salt 0.26g0.07g (1%)
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)--
Portions per pack: 15, Portion size: 25g--

  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Galaxy® Egg
  • 3 Galaxy® Cookie Crumble Bars 40g ℮

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder, Milk Fat, Cocoa Mass, Wheat Flour, Lactose, Whey Permeate (from Milk), Cocoa Powder, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Palm Fat, Sunflower Oil, Glucose Syrup, Natural Colour (Vegetable Carbon), Salt, Raising Agent (E503), Vanilla Extract, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum and Cocoa Solids 25% minimum

Allergy Information

  • May Contain: Almonds, Barley, Hazelnuts, Peanuts
  • Contains: Milk, Soya, Wheat

Storage

  • For best before date see back of pack.Store in a cool, dry place.

Nutrition

Typical Values/ 100g/ 40g / (%*)
Energy 2288kJ915kJ (11%)
-548kcal219kcal (11%)
Fat 33g13g (19%)
of which saturates 21g8.2g (41%)
Carbohydrate 55g22g (8%)
of which sugars 52g21g (23%)
Protein 7.0g2.8g (6%)
Salt 0.28g0.11g (2%)
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)--
Portions per pack: 3, Portion size: 40g--
View all Extra Large Easter Eggs

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Empty Basket

Products you add to your basket will appear here