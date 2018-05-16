Meridian Vitamin C Smooth Peanut Butter with Blackcurrant 160g

Product Description
- Smooth peanut butter with blackcurrant powder and vitamin C
- Enjoy as part of a varied, balanced diet and healthy lifestyle
- At Meridian, we've boosted your favourite smooth peanut butter with blackcurrant and vitamin C to support your body's natural defenses.
- No Palm Oil Ever!
- Plant Based Protein
- Full of Goodness
- We Don't Fly Our Ingredients
- Deliciously good on apples or with yoghurt
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 160G
- Vitamin C to support your body's natural defenses
Information
Ingredients
Roasted Peanuts Skins On (92%), Blackcurrant Powder (4%), Sunflower Oil, Natural Flavouring, Vitamin C
Allergy Information
- Not suitable for other Nut and Sesame allergy sufferers. For allergens see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Best before end: See lid.Store cool & dry. Once opened, consume within 3 months.
Produce of
Made in the UK
Name and address
- Meridian Foods Limited,
- GL3 4FE.
- SHS Sales & Marketing Ltd,
- Unit Q1,
- Aerodrome Bus. Park,
- Rathcoole,
Return to
- Meridian Foods Limited,
- GL3 4FE.
- SHS Sales & Marketing Ltd,
- Unit Q1,
- Aerodrome Bus. Park,
- Rathcoole,
- Ireland.
Net Contents
160g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 20g
|Energy (kJ)
|2640
|528
|Energy (kcal)
|637
|127
|Fat (g)
|52
|10
|of which saturates (g)
|8.7
|1.7
|Carbohydrate (g)
|11
|2
|of which sugars (g)
|4.7
|0.9
|Fibre (g)
|6.4
|1.3
|Protein (g)
|28
|6
|Salt (g)
|<0.01
|0
|Vitamins
|%NRV
|Vitamin C
|30mg 38%
|2 x 20g portions are required to obtain the beneficial effect
|-
|-
|%NRV: % of the Reference Values
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2023
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.