Aptamil 2 Follow On Milk Powder Formula 1.2Kg

- Follow On Milk, with a 29% fermented dairy-based blend
- All reviews are from parents with children older than 6 months and have not been edited by Nutricia.
- IMPORTANT NOTICE: Breastfeeding is best. Follow-on milk should only be used as part of a mixed diet and not as a breastmilk substitute before 6 months. Use on the advice of a healthcare professional.
- Preparation instructions on pack must be followed.
- Contains vitamin D to support the normal function of the immune system
- Nutr fibres (GOS/FOS)
- Vitamins A, C, D, DHA (Omega-3 LCP) Iron
- Palm Oil Free
- Oil Blend
- The beginning of your baby's life is a special and beautiful time.
- Our passionate team of more than 500 scientists and experts have developed our Aptamil® Follow on Milk, inspired by 50 years of breastmilk research. Our formulation contains vitamin D to support the normal function of the immune system and complements a weaning diet from 6-12 months.
- Aptamil® Follow On Milk is tailored to help meet the increased nutritional needs of babies aged 6-12 months.
- Nutri Fibres
- GOS/FOS - Our blend of Galacto- and Fructo-oligosaccharides
- Immunonutrient
- Vitamin D to support the normal function of the immune system
- DHA (Omega-3 LCP)
- Supports normal visual development. Benefit obtained from a daily intake of 100mg DHA
- Vitamin A & C and Iron
- Iron supports normal cognitive development
- No artificial preservatives*
- *as required by the legislation.
- Suppporting You on Your Baby's Journey
- Aptamil Toddler Milk 3 is tallored for toddlers of +1 year as part of a varied, balanced diet.
- With vitamin D to support the normal function of the immune system
- For information on Halal, visit our website
- Every Little Step Counts
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere. Contents may settle in transit. The scoop may become submerged in the powder, please use a clean, dry knife to find it.
- Nutricia and Aptamil® are registered trademarks.
- Pack size: 1200G
Information
Ingredients
Dairy-Based Blend (of which 29% is Fermented) [Lactose (from Milk), Vegetable Oils (High Oleic Sunflower Oil, Coconut Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Sunflower Oil), Skimmed Milk, Demineralised Whey (from Milk), Whey Concentrate (from Milk), Calcium Phosphate, Fish Oil, Potassium Chloride, Potassium Citrate, Choline Chloride, Sodium Citrate, Vitamin C, Calcium Carbonate, Emulsifier (Soy Lecithin), Inositol, Magnesium Chloride, Vitamin E, Antioxidant (Vitamin C), Pantothenic Acid, Nicotinamide, Thiamin, Riboflabin, Vitamin B6, Folic Acid, Potassium Iodide, Vitamin K1, Biotin, Vitamin B12], Galacto-Oligosaccharides (GOS) (from Milk), Fructo-Oligosaccharides (FOS), Milk Protein, Magnesium Hydrogen Phosphate, Oil from Mortieralla Alpina, Sodium Chloride, L-Tryptophan, Ferrous Sulphate, Zinc Sulphate, L-Carnitine, Copper Sulphate, Vitamin A, Manganese Sulphate, Sodium Selenite, Vitamin D3
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store powder in a cool dry place. Do not refrigerate. Use powder within 4 weeks of opening.
Produce of
Manufactured in the E.U.
Preparation and Usage
- Preparing Your Baby's Feed
- Approx. 1 beaker: No. of level scoops per feed (1 scoop = 4.8g) 7, Quantity of water per feed: 210 ml / 7 fl.oz
- After 6 months, once weaning is established, we recommend giving your baby about 1 pint (500-600ml) per day. Aptamil® Follow on Milk is formulated to help meet the increased nutritional needs of infants from 6 to 12 months. This information is given as a guide only. Consult your healthcare professional if you require more advice.
- Important: always use the scoop provided, please note the colour of the scoop may change from time to time.
- How to Use This Pack
- Inside the box are two foil sachets and a scoop to measure the correct amount of powder. For ease, remove one foil sachet from the box and store it until required. Open the other sachet with scissors, cutting along the top. To dose, carefully fold the open end of the foil sachet over. To maintain the best quality, we recommend using a clip* to reseal the sachet.
- *Clip is not included.
- 1 Prep: Wash hands and sterilise all utensils.
- 2 Water: Boil 1 litre of freshly run water in a kettle then leave to cool for 30 minutes and no more so the water can reach the recommended temperature of 70°C. When ready, pour the right amount of water into a sterilised beaker, as per the feeding guide. Do not use artificially softened or repeatedly bolled water.
- 3 Powder: Using the scoop, add the powder to the water, as per the feeding guide. To make sure the right amount of powder is added, level off the powder with a clean, dry knife. Don't press or heap the powder as adding too much or too little formula could make your baby ill.
- 4 Shake: Place the sterilised lid on the beaker and shake straight away. For best results, shake vertically and vigorously for at least 10 seconds, until all of the powder is dissolved.
- 5 Cool the beaker by placing under a cold running tap or in a bowl of cold water, and check the temperature by placing a few drops on the inside of your wrist. The formula should feel lukewarm, but not hot. If possible, we'd recommend starting the feed straight away and finishing within 2 hours.
- Important Feeding and Storage Advice
- Make up each feed as required.
- For hygiene reasons, do not store made up feeds, discard unfinished feeds as soon as possible, and always within 2 hours.
- Do not heat feeds in a microwave, hot spots may occur and cause scalding.
- Never add extra scoops or anything else to your baby's feed.
- Never leave your baby alone during feeding.
Additives
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Warnings
- This product is made to strict hygiene standards but because powdered formula milks are not sterile, failure to follow instructions on preparation and storage may make your baby ill.
- Important notice
- Breastfeeding is best. Follow-on milk is only for babies over 6 months, as part of a mixed diet. If should not be used as a breastmilk substitute before 6 months. The decision to start weaning including the use of this product before 6 months should be made only on the advice of a doctor, dietitian, pharmacist, or other professional responsible for maternal and child care, based on baby's individual needs.
- When bottle feeding do not allow prolonged or frequent contact of milk feeds with your baby's teeth as this increases the risk of tooth decay. Ask your healthcare professional or dentist for advice. Make sure your baby's teeth are cleaned after the last feed at night.
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100ml prepared feed
|Energy
|285kJ
|-
|68kcal
|Fat
|3.2g
|of which, saturates
|1.0g
|of which, mono-unsaturates
|1.6g
|of which, polyunsaturates
|0.5g
|of which, LCPs†
|0.031g
|- Arachidonic acid (AA)
|0.009g
|- Docosahexaenoic acid (DHA)
|0.017g
|Carbohydrate
|8.2g
|of which, sugars
|8.1g
|of which, lactose
|7.8g
|of which, polyols
|0.007g
|- Inositol
|0.007g
|Fibre
|0.6g
|of which, GOS*
|0.48g
|of which, FOS*
|0.08g
|Protein
|1.4g
|Vitamin A
|59µg (15%*)
|Vitamin D3
|1.70µg (24%*)
|Vitamin E
|1.5mg TE (30%*)
|Vitamin K1
|5.8µg (48%*)
|Vitamin C
|9.3mg (21%*)
|Thiamin (B1)
|0.10mg (20%*)
|Riboflavin (B2)
|0.14mg (20%*)
|Niacin (B3)
|0.46mg (7%*)
|Vitamin B6
|0.06mg (9%*)
|Folate
|14µg (11%*)
|Vitamin B12
|0.18µg (23%*)
|Biotin
|1.8µg (18%*)
|Pantothenic acid
|0.50mg (17%*)
|Sodium
|23.6mg (6%*)
|Potassium
|84mg (8%*)
|Chloride
|54mg (11%*)
|Calcium
|73mg (13%*)
|Phosphorus
|50mg (9%*)
|Magnesium
|6.8mg (9%*)
|Iron
|1.0mg (13%*)
|Zinc
|0.50mg (10%*)
|Copper
|0.054mg (11%*)
|Manganese
|0.005mg (<1%*)
|Fluoride
|≤0.006mg
|Selenium
|3.1µg (16%*)
|Iodine
|13µg (16%*)
|L-Carnitine
|2.0mg
|Choline
|17mg
|Taurine
|0.12mg
|Non-caloric carbohydrate (GOS*)
|0.2g
|Vitamins
|-
|Minerals
|-
|Others
|-
|*% Reference Intake - a guide to the amount of vitamins and minerals needed per day for infants and young children
|-
|†Long-chain polyunsaturated fatty acids
|-
|*Galacto-oligosaccharides
|-
|*Fructo-oligosaccharides
|-
Safety information
This product is made to strict hygiene standards but because powdered formula milks are not sterile, failure to follow instructions on preparation and storage may make your baby ill. Important notice Breastfeeding is best. Follow-on milk is only for babies over 6 months, as part of a mixed diet. If should not be used as a breastmilk substitute before 6 months. The decision to start weaning including the use of this product before 6 months should be made only on the advice of a doctor, dietitian, pharmacist, or other professional responsible for maternal and child care, based on baby's individual needs. When bottle feeding do not allow prolonged or frequent contact of milk feeds with your baby's teeth as this increases the risk of tooth decay. Ask your healthcare professional or dentist for advice. Make sure your baby's teeth are cleaned after the last feed at night.
