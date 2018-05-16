We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Lindt Easter Gold Bunny Strawberry White Chocolate 100G

Lindt Easter Gold Bunny Strawberry White Chocolate 100G

This product is available for delivery or collection until 05/04/2023

£2.75
£2.75/100g

Product Description

  • White chocolate with freeze dried strawberry pieces (3%)
  • Bells and ribbons are for decorative purposes and are not toys.
  • Pack size: 100G

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Skimmed Milk Powder, Freeze Dried Strawberry Pieces, Natural Flavouring, Fruit and Plant Concentrate (Apple, Black Currant, Radish), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Palm Oil, Flavouring

Allergy Information

  • May contain Hazelnuts, Almonds and other Nuts.

Storage

Best before: (see bottom)

Name and address

  • Manufactured by:
  • Lindt & Sprüngli GmbH,
  • DE-52072 Aachen.

Importer address

  • Lindt & Sprüngli (South Africa) (Pty) Ltd.,
  • 4 Bree Street,
  • Cape Town,
  • 8001, ZA.

Distributor address

  • Lindt & Sprüngli (UK) Ltd.,
  • 4 New Square,
  • Feltham,
  • Middlesex,
  • TW14 8HA.
  • Republic of Ireland:

Return to

  • Lindt & Sprüngli (UK) Ltd.,
  • 4 New Square,
  • Feltham,
  • Middlesex,
  • TW14 8HA.
  • Republic of Ireland:
  • PO Box 13038,
  • Dublin 18.

Net Contents

100g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g:
Energy2357 kJ / 565 kcal
Fat37 g
- of which saturates22 g
Carbohydrate52 g
- of which sugars52 g
Protein6,1 g
Salt0,23 g
