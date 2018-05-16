We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Ambrosia Light Less Sugar & Fat Rice Pudding 4X125g

image 1 of Ambrosia Light Less Sugar & Fat Rice Pudding 4X125g
£2.40
£0.48/100g

Per pot (125g)

Energy
408kJ
96kcal
5%of the reference intake
Fat
1.6g

low

2%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.9g

low

5%of the reference intake
Sugars
7.5g

medium

8%of the reference intake
Salt
0.16g

low

3%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 326kJ/

Product Description

  • Light rice pudding.
  • 30% Less sugar & fat†
  • †30% less fat & 30% less sugar than Ambrosia Rice Pudding
  • From our home to yours...
  • "A day in Devon is a day well lived, and a passion for our home is poured into everything we do. From the first beads of morning dew glistening on the lush grass, the chattering streams running between the rolling hillsides, and the misty sunsets over the quiet farms, it's Ambrosia's home. At our Devon creamery, we let nature do the talking.
  • It's what makes Ambrosia special.
  • We put all our love into creating delicious puddings to satisfy your whole family"
  • Red Tractor - Certified Milk
  • Ambrosia trade marks, designs and logos appearing on this pack are owned by the Premier Foods Group.
  • Welcome home to Devon
  • Creamy & delicious
  • Enjoy hot or cold
  • 100% Natural flavours
  • No added colours
  • Less than 2% fat
  • No preservatives
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Pack size: 500G

Information

Ingredients

Skimmed Milk, Full Cream Milk, Whey (Milk), Rice (9%), Sugar, Natural Flavourings, Total Milk content 74%

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.Best before end: See front of pack.

Number of uses

This pack contains 4 portions

Additives

  • Free From Preservatives

Recycling info

Lid. Don't Recycle Pot. Don't Recycle Sleeve. Recycle

Name and address

  • Premier Foods ROI,
  • PO Box No 13008,
  • Dublin 1,
  • Ireland.

Return to

  • Contact Us:
  • UK: Call 0800 3282121 Mon to Fri 9:00am to 5:00pm.
  • Freepost Premier Foods Consumer Relations.
  • ROI: Call 1800 93 2814.
  
  
  
  
  • www.ambrosia.co.uk

Net Contents

4 x 125g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Pot (125g)
Energy326kJ/408kJ/
-77kcal96kcal
Fat1.3g1.6g
of which Saturates0.7g0.9g
Carbohydrate13.1g16.4g
of which Sugars6.0g7.5g
Fibre<0.5g<0.5g
Protein3.2g4.0g
Salt0.13g0.16g
This pack contains 4 portions--
